Wyoming Whiskey Presents Exclusive Bourbon for Los Cabos: Private Stock Cabo

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – In a celebration of American independence within the picturesque beach paradise of Los Cabos, Wyoming Whiskey introduced a special edition bourbon exclusively for this beloved Mexican destination. This unique offering by Wyoming Whiskey, renowned for its artisanal distilling process, pays tribute to the strong bond between American tourists and the vibrant town of Los Cabos.

Named Wyoming Whiskey – Private Stock Cabo, this handcrafted bourbon has been meticulously aged for a minimum of five years in select new white oak barrels. Created to provide aficionados with an unforgettable experience, the limited edition consists of just 150 bottles, available exclusively at The Cellar – Fine Wine & Spirits boutique in San José del Cabo.

Wyoming Whiskey, known for its commitment to quality, sources the finest ingredients, from locally grown grains such as corn, wheat, rye, and barley to water from the pristine Big Horn Basin River in Kirby, Wyoming. Oscar Ardid, the On Premise Manager at Edrington Mexico, the parent company of Wyoming Whiskey, emphasized the significance of the Mexican market for Edrington and the growing interest in bourbon among discerning consumers in the region.

Describing the bourbon’s exceptional flavor profile, Ardid revealed velvety notes of caramel, vanilla, and delicate traces of ripe fruit, combined with a warm and comforting mouthfeel. The release of Wyoming Whiskey – Private Stock Cabo is part of a diverse collection, showcasing the brand’s commitment to exploration and quality. The distillery’s expert team sniffs and samples hundreds of casks to identify those that represent the full range of complexity and depth. From this rigorous selection process, only one out of every hundred barrels is chosen to create the distinguished 150 bottles available in Cabo.

Despite being a relatively young distillery, Wyoming Whiskey has quickly gained recognition as the finest whiskey producer in the West. Its portfolio includes a variety of expressions, such as Small Batch Bourbon, Double Cask Bourbon, Outryder Straight American Whiskey, Single Barrel Bourbon, Barrel Strength Bourbon, and the exclusive Private Stock.

As Wyoming Whiskey's reputation continues to soar, the brand's commitment to crafting exceptional spirits remains unwavering.

With this exclusive edition, Wyoming Whiskey honors the intersecting cultures and enduring taste for fine spirits shared by both American and Mexican consumers, underscoring its status as the epitome of American craftsmanship.

