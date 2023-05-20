Xi, anti G7 with the former Soviet republics. And enter Putin’s garden

C+C5 summit between Xi Jinping and the presidents of the former Soviet countries of Central Asia: the anti-G7

As Joe Biden addresses partners and allies at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, trying to enlist new (or rather more convinced) recruits not only from an anti-Russian but also an anti-Chinese perspective, Xi Jinping hosts the five presidents of the former Soviet republics of Central Asia. And he did it in a highly symbolic place, albeit in a different way than Hiroshima. If the Japanese city represents the threat of atomic disaster, Xi’an is instead the ancient Chinese imperial capital and above all the point of origin of the historic Silk Road.

A sort of anti-G7, in which Beijing responds to Western accusations of economic coercion and alignment with Russia showing the good face to the countries of a highly strategic area, in which it is gaining more and more positions after the war in Ukraine and the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the same time “eating” a piece of Vladimir Putin’s sphere of influence in the Kremlin’s home garden.

Reuniti al cospetto del presidente cinese also Sadyr Japarov (Kyrgyzstan), Emomali Rahmon (Tajikistan), Shavkat Mirziyoyev (Uzbekistan) and Serdar Berdimuhamedov (Turkmenistan). After Thursday’s bilaterals, Xi unveiled a grand plan on Friday for Central Asia’s development, from building infrastructure to boosting trade, assuming a new leadership role in the region.

China says it is ready to coordinate development strategies with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and to promote the modernization of all, Xi said in his long-awaited speech. Xi said China and Central Asian countries should deepen trust and offer “clear and strong support” on core interests such as sovereignty, independence, national dignity and long-term development.

The new great Chinese development plan: economy, gas pipelines but also security

It will encourage Chinese-funded enterprises in Central Asia to create more jobs, build warehouses and launch a special train service to boost tourism. “To strengthen our cooperation and Central Asian development, China will provide Central Asian countries a total of 26 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) in financial support and grants,” Xi said.

For three days, the Quotidiano del Popolo has featured photos and comments on the summit, to which great importance was given, on the front pages. The region is important to China in several ways. The first trade: Two-way trade between China and Central Asia reached a record $70 billion last year, with Kazakhstan leading the way with $31 billion.

The second is energetic. On the sidelines of the summit, Chinese energy giant Sinopec and Kazakhstan’s KayMunayGaz agreed on key terms for a potential investment in a polyethylene project in the Atryau region of western Kazakhstan. A gas agreement has also been closed with uil Turkmenistanwhile Xi also has China and Central Asia to increase trade of petroliumto develop energy cooperation across industrial chains and to enhance cooperation on new energies and the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

