In view of the weakening economy, Chinese head of state Xi Jinping has called for patience. He called on the country to “build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion”. China should focus on long-term goals such as improving education, health care and food supplies for its 1.4 billion people, rather than just pursuing short-term material prosperity, he said in a speech published by Qiushi party organ. It is about “making steady, gradual progress” and maintaining “historical patience”.

