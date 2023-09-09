Xi Jinping Calls for Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China in New Era

Xi Jinping Presides over Symposium on Promoting Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China

On September 7th, President Xi Jinping hosted a symposium in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province to discuss and promote the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. During the symposium, he delivered a significant speech, emphasizing the importance of implementing the Communist Party of China‘s deployment on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of the region.

The symposium was attended by Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council. Additionally, several officials, including Zheng Shajie, Director of the National Development and Reform Commission, and provincial party secretaries from Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Inner Mongolia, reported on the progress of revitalization efforts in their respective regions.

In his speech, President Xi highlighted the achievements made in promoting the revitalization of Northeast China since the previous symposium held in Shenyang in 2018. He emphasized the unique advantages of the region, such as its rich resources, solid industrial foundation, and strategic significance in areas such as energy and national defense.

President Xi stated that the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China faces new opportunities in the new era. He stressed the need to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, transform advantages in science, education, and industry into development advantages, and strengthen the role of Northeast China in supporting Chinese-style modernization.

Promoting industrial innovation through technological advancement and constructing a modern industrial system with Northeastern characteristics were highlighted as key strategies for revitalization. President Xi urged for the consolidation of existing stocks, the expansion of industrial chains, and the increase of added value. He emphasized the importance of digitalization, networking, and intelligent transformation of traditional manufacturing industries, as well as the cultivation of strategic emerging industries and future industries.

Furthermore, President Xi called for the development of clean energy, the protection and utilization of ecological resources, and the deepening of state-owned enterprise reform to strengthen their strategic support role. He also underscored the importance of central-local cooperation and encouraged the healthy development of the private economy.

President Xi stressed the primary responsibility of Northeast China in ensuring national food security. He advocated for the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, the improvement of comprehensive food production capabilities, and the development of a modern environment suitable for farming.

In conclusion, President Xi expressed his confidence in Northeast China‘s ability to regain its glory and achieve greater success in the new journey of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. He called for continuous efforts to find a new path of high-quality development and sustainable revitalization for the region.

