Xi Jinping Hosts Symposium on Promoting Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China

Title: President Xi Jinping Hosts Symposium on the Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China

Subtitle: General Secretary emphasizes the implementation of key strategies for achieving breakthroughs in a new era

Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province – President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, recently hosted a symposium in Harbin City on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. In his important speech, he stressed the need to implement the strategies outlined in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to achieve new breakthroughs in the region.

President Xi emphasized the importance of completely, accurately, and comprehensively implementing the new development concept and firmly grasping the role of Northeast China in safeguarding the country’s “five major security” areas. He highlighted the primary task of high-quality development and the strategic task of building a new development pattern.

The symposium was attended by senior officials including Cai Qi, Director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council. Various reports on the progress of promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China were presented by leading officials from the National Development and Reform Commission, Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, Jilin Provincial Party Committee, Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

During the symposium, President Xi noted the significant achievements made since a similar symposium held in Shenyang in 2018. He praised the consolidation of the region’s role as a “ballast stone” in ensuring national food security, the continuous strengthening of industrial security foundations, the enhancement of energy security, the construction of ecological security barriers, the improvement of national defense security capabilities, and the progress made in reform and opening up.

Highlighting Northeast China‘s resource conditions, industrial foundation, geographical advantages, and development potential, President Xi outlined the major opportunities for comprehensive revitalization in the region. These opportunities include achieving high-level scientific and technological self-reliance, highlighting the strategic position of Northeast China in the new development pattern, and strengthening the region’s support role in promoting Chinese-style modernization.

President Xi stressed the need to promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological advancements and accelerate the development of a modern industrial system with Northeastern characteristics. He called for a focus on the real economy, independent innovation, and the consolidation and expansion of industrial chains. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of cultivating strategic emerging industries, developing clean energy, strengthening the protection and utilization of ecological resources, deepening state-owned enterprise reforms, and promoting the integrated development of the central and local areas.

In terms of agriculture and rural development, President Xi emphasized the role of Northeast China as the “ballast stone” for stabilizing the country’s grain production and supply. He called for efforts to modernize agriculture and rural areas, improve food production capabilities, and ensure sufficient and reliable output even in extreme circumstances. This includes investment in agricultural infrastructure, farmland modernization, seed industry revitalization, and the promotion of primary and intensive processing of agricultural products.

Regarding infrastructure and openness, President Xi highlighted Northeast China‘s strategic position as an important gateway for China‘s northern opening. He emphasized the need to enhance connections with other regions, integrate into the “Belt and Road” initiative, and promote the construction of a modern infrastructure system. The aim is to facilitate the region’s integration into the national market and strengthen its role in connecting domestic and international dual circulations.

President Xi concluded his speech by expressing his confidence in Northeast China‘s ability to regain its glory and achieve further success in the new journey of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

