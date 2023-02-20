Home Business Xi Junyang: The implementation of the comprehensive registration system will make the direct financing channels of listed companies smoother
Business

Xi Junyang: The implementation of the comprehensive registration system will make the direct financing channels of listed companies smoother

by admin
Xi Junyang: The implementation of the comprehensive registration system will make the direct financing channels of listed companies smoother

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-20 12:52:18

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On the evening of February 17, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the relevant system rules for the full implementation of the stock issuance registration system, which will come into effect on the date of announcement. How effective are the institutional rules released this time in improving the efficiency of direct financing? Which companies benefit the most?

Xi Junyang: The implementation of the comprehensive registration system will make the direct financing channels of listed companies smoother

On the evening of February 17, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the relevant system rules for the full implementation of the stock issuance registration system, which will come into effect on the date of announcement. How effective are the institutional rules released this time in improving the efficiency of direct financing? Which companies benefit the most?

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Heavy!Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges Announce the Measures for the Transfer of Listed Companies of the Beijing Stock Exchange to the Board for Continuous Listing for More than One Year Can Apply_Share_GEM_Beijing

You may also like

“C’ha ‘ncalamaretto worse than Zaniolo”, cartoon on Montaruli...

Superbonus, the squeeze in 8 steps. The date...

Are Savers at Risk of Losing Everything?

The main contract of 10-year treasury bond futures...

Ukraine and the power of ideas

Pensions, increases in March (finally). It will truly...

Shanghai Stock Exchange +2% post announcement of China...

New Italian research center for Jaguar Land Rover

5 major events in the financial market this...

The MediaWorld model grows by bringing together shops...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy