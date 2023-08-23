Xiamen Consumer Festival: Igniting the Romantic Economy and Celebrating Qixi Festival with Exciting Activities

Title: “Xiamen’s Qixi Festival Celebrations Ignite the City with a Vibrant Market”

Introduction:

Yesterday, Xiamen celebrated the Qixi Festival along with the launch of the 2023 Xiamen Consumer Festival. Led by the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the festival introduced a series of activities under the theme “Heartbeating Qixi Festival·Romantic Ludao” aimed at promoting the “International Luxury Festival,” “Jewelry Heirloom Month,” “Summer Consumption Festival,” and “Celebrating the Interactive Month.” These events, both online and offline, have breathed new life into the city, fueling the growth of the “romantic economy.”

International Luxury Festival:

Xiamen is rapidly establishing itself as an international consumer city, as evidenced by its inclusion in the top ten cities favored by luxury and emerging coffee brands in China. With a 76% occupancy rate of luxury brands, Xiamen ranked fourth in China Business News‘ “2023 City Business Charm Ranking List.” During the “International Luxury Festival,” held as part of the consumer festival, major luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and CELINE have launched new stores and limited-time series in Xiamen, attracting enthusiastic shoppers.

Jewelry Heirloom Month:

Taking advantage of the Qixi Festival, which is celebrated as the Chinese Valentine’s Day, the Xiamen Consumer Festival introduced the “Jewelry Heirloom Month.” Over 30 renowned jewelry and watch brands, including Chow Sang Sang and Longines, have come together to offer joint exhibitions, discounts, cross-border purchases, and service upgrades. Various venues such as Chinatown, Panji Center, and iOi Mall are hosting activities featuring flash prices, discounts, and exclusive coupons.

Summer Consumer Festival:

In an effort to stimulate market consumption, the Xiamen Consumer Festival has prepared subsidies worth over 50 million yuan. The festival has also released the heart-beating Xiamen consumption map, encouraging citizens to explore smart business districts and adopt green consumption practices. Online platforms like Ele.me and Meituan are offering exclusive dining events, night markets, and discounts, providing consumers with a wide range of options to satisfy their cravings.

Celebrating the Interactive Month:

In a bid to promote consumption, six districts in Xiamen have integrated exciting cultural, tourism, and business activities. Siming District has organized the Siming Sunset Wharf Retro Market, while Lujiang Wonderful Night showcases the charm of Ye Siming through various cultural events. Huli District has launched the Huli Youth Night, bringing together more than 150 brands for an unforgettable night market experience. Other districts, such as Jimei, Tong’an, and Xiang’an, have also curated a plethora of activities, ranging from concerts and food festivals to cultural exhibitions and intangible heritage showcases.

Conclusion:

The 2023 Xiamen Consumer Festival has transformed the city into a vibrant marketplace during the Qixi Festival celebrations. With the International Luxury Festival, Jewelry Heirloom Month, Summer Consumer Festival, and Celebrating the Interactive Month, Xiamen has harnessed the spirit of romance and consumerism, further establishing itself as a thriving hub for luxury, jewelry, and cultural experiences. The festival has not only invigorated the economy but has also provided citizens and tourists alike with an abundance of enjoyable activities and memorable moments.

