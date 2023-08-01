Xiamen Enterprises Expand Production Capacity and Invest Abroad

Title: Xiamen Enterprises Expand Production Capacity and Seek New Development Opportunities

By Ye Zishen

Xiamen, China – In a bid to seize new development opportunities and expand their production scale, several Xiamen-based enterprises have ventured outside the region to invest in various projects. The recent unveiling of the Ya’an Xiamen Tungsten New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.’s lithium iron phosphate project (Phase I) marks an important milestone in the company’s journey towards achieving its production capacity goal of 100,000 tons annually.

The implementation of China‘s national “double carbon” strategy has presented the energy storage industry with fresh prospects. Fueled by this, Xiamen Tungsten New Energy announced its plan to invest 10 billion yuan in Ya’an, Sichuan. The investment aims to establish a new lithium battery materials production facility with an annual output of 100,000 tons of lithium iron phosphate, 60,000 tons of ternary precursors, and a lithium battery recycling project. Currently, the project is progressing smoothly, significantly enhancing the company’s ability to supply lithium iron phosphate cathode materials to the market.

Xiamen Tungsten New Energy has been consistently striving to improve production efficiency and expand its scale. In August of last year, the company revealed its intention to invest 2.445 billion yuan in constructing a new production workshop at the Ningde base. The project, expected to be completed and operational by August 2025, will increase the annual production capacity of lithium-ion battery cathode materials to 70,000 tons. Consequently, the Ningde base’s total annual output will soar to 95,000 tons.

Similarly, Hongxin Electronics, another Xiamen enterprise, recently declared plans to establish an intelligent manufacturing base for AI high-performance computing power servers in Tianshui, Gansu Province. The investment for this project is estimated to be around 1 billion yuan. Hongxin Electronics views this as a crucial step to leverage the opportunities arising from AI artificial intelligence and promote industrial structure upgrades.

Adding to the list of Xiamen companies pursuing expansion opportunities outside the region, Yasui Foods has embarked on multiple investment projects. The third phase project of the Anjing Food Southwest (Ziyang) production base was recently signed, with a planned investment of approximately 700 million yuan. This undertaking involves building a new production line for quick-frozen food, a storage center, and a comprehensive building. Upon completion, the third phase project is expected to contribute an annual output value of 1 billion yuan, cementing the Sichuan base as one of Yasui Food Group’s leading locations.

In another development, Yasui Foods held the unveiling ceremony for the first phase of its South China Production Base, with a total investment of 716 million yuan. The project will be carried out in two phases, ultimately reaching an annual output value of approximately 1.5 billion yuan. The first phase will see the construction of 16 production lines capable of producing 260 tons of quick-frozen food per day. The second phase will involve setting up a production workshop and cold storage facility, making it the largest quick-frozen food production base for Yasui Foods in South China.

Meanwhile, Sanan Optoelectronics, a Xiamen enterprise, recently unveiled its plans to establish an 8-inch silicon carbide substrate factory in Chongqing. With an estimated investment of around 7 billion yuan, the factory aims to meet the substrate requirements of a joint venture facility.

Xiamen enterprises are actively seeking new development opportunities and expanding production capacities beyond the city’s borders. These ventures not only add value to the businesses themselves but also contribute to regional growth and the nation’s economic progress.

Original title: Many Xiamen enterprises invest abroad to expand production capacity and go out of Xiamen to build bases

Editor in charge: Fang Di

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

