Xiamen Experiences Record Parcel Delivery Volume during “Double 11” Promotion

Xiamen Delivers 3.3 Million Parcels per Day to Welcome the First Wave of Express Delivery Peak during “Double 11”

Major e-commerce platforms have launched their highly anticipated “Double 11” promotions and Xiamen express delivery companies are experiencing a surge in parcel collection and delivery.

According to the Xiamen Municipal Postal Administration, on November 2, the city witnessed the first wave of parcel delivery peak during this year’s “Double 11” event. Approximately 2.88 million express parcels were delivered, marking a 19.29% increase compared to the previous year. This accounted for 1.5% of the daily parcel delivery volume. The delivery volume in the city continued to rise, surpassing 3.3 million pieces on November 3rd and 4th. It is expected that November 13th and 14th will experience the highest number of shipments throughout the year.

At the Xiamen SF transit terminal, cage trucks filled with express items were neatly lined up, awaiting transfer and transportation. The automated sorting line was continuously in operation, efficiently processing the influx of parcels. Xiamen SF Express reported that from November 1st to 3rd, they received and distributed over 1 million parcels daily, exceeding the average volume by approximately 50% and showcasing a growth of more than 10% compared to the same period last year.

Other express delivery companies operating in Xiamen, including Deppon Express, Jitu Express, and JD Express, have also experienced a surge in demand during this year’s “Double 11”. Fujian Debon Express witnessed a nearly 50% increase in collection and delivery volume over the past two days. Jitu Express reported a 30% overall increase in the volume of items in Xiamen compared to regular days. JD Express’s Dongdu Sales Department recorded a doubling of sales volume, with peak express delivery reaching over 5,000 orders in a single day.

In order to effectively handle the challenges posed by the “Double 11” event, express delivery companies have implemented various measures. Xiamen SF Express has deployed the “little yellow car” express sorting robot. Deppon Express has taken the lead in introducing the industry’s first integrated multi-layer three-dimensional automated sorting system for both large and small items. Delivery companies such as ZTO, STO, YTO, and Yunda have strengthened their cooperation with upstream e-commerce companies to ensure the smooth flow of pre-sale goods. Each company has also increased transportation capacity, manpower reserve deployment, and enhanced terminal service management to ensure safety and stability during this peak season.

“In order to improve the efficiency of parcel collection and delivery, we have included local riders in our express delivery team. Additionally, we have added nearly 100 staff members daily,” shared Xiamen SF Express. They have also incorporated 50 additional transport vehicles to meet the increased demand.

JD Express’s Xiamen Dongdu Sales Department revealed that they had pre-booked more than 20 third-party staff to assist with delivery, and the daily attendance time has been advanced to 5 a.m.

As the “Double 11” event continues, Xiamen and its express delivery companies are working diligently to ensure that parcels are delivered efficiently and on time, meeting the expectations of online shoppers.

(Haixi Morning News Reporter Ye Zishen)

