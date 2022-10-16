Source title: Xiamen City successfully held the Autumn Live Job Fair 58 same city unlimited “cloud” recruitment to help stabilize employment

Recently, "Job Comes and Works – Autumn Large-scale Live Recruitment Fair" was successfully held in Xiamen. Nearly 10,000 jobs were favored by more than 5,000 people, and the innovative form attracted much attention. As a major platform for national recruitment, 58.com has also been contributing in the field of recruitment. It not only launched emerging forms such as video interviews and live recruitment, but also empowered intelligent products to deeply connect enterprises and recruiters. For a long time, the platform has made outstanding contributions to stabilizing the employment situation. Live broadcast with posts to improve corporate recruitment efficiency The golden nine silver ten is a good time for recruitment. In order to meet the local diversified employment needs, Xiamen City held the "Job Come and Work – Autumn Large-scale Live Recruitment Fair" activity. The form of cloud recruitment not only improves the recruitment efficiency of enterprises, but also provides job seekers with richer employment guidance and promotes the efficient connection of employment resources. It is worth noting that the live broadcast of the recruitment event has been well received by job seekers. On the one hand, it adopts the method of displaying information in pictures and texts, so that job seekers can more clearly understand the recruitment requirements of enterprises, and quickly find the ideal position by "shopping around". On the other hand, the video display also enhances the interaction between the two parties, further improves the efficiency of job search feedback, and gives job seekers more hope. In addition, during the activity, the Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security also interprets the employment of key groups, and from a policy perspective, provides humanized assistance for college students in job hunting, life and other aspects. Now is the peak recruitment season. As a big platform for national recruitment, 58.com is also constantly seeking innovation. At present, the live recruitment and online communication launched by the platform have opened a new way for job seekers to find jobs. At the same time, it has also provided countless outstanding talents for enterprises and improved the overall employment quality of the society. 58 same cityIntelligentRecruitment is hot,Thoughtful service enhances job search experience On the 58.com platform, the popular form of "cloud recruitment" has attracted much attention. It is reported that the platform has set up a 24-hour uninterrupted recruitment live broadcast square. On the basis of controlling the authenticity of basic information, it also provides multi-functional services such as live broadcast reservation and playback to comprehensively improve the quality of live broadcast recruitment services. At the same time, the platform has also created an official live broadcast room to provide official endorsements, so that job seekers can find jobs with peace of mind and reach cooperation intentions with recruiting companies faster. In addition, job seekers can also communicate with recruiters online through the micro-chat function, prioritize the suitability of the position, and improve the chance of successful interviews. As a leading enterprise in the field of recruitment, 58.com has also received the attention of many famous enterprises. The APP has set up a special area for enterprises, and job seekers can see a large number of high-quality job demands with just one click. At present, the e-commerce season is approaching. 58.com is preparing for the e-commerce shopping festival, providing special entrances for urgently recruited positions such as logistics/warehousing, customer service, sales, etc., as well as senior HR online hot job positions, striving to provide job seekers and enterprises with thoughtful service. For a long time, 58.com has been at the forefront of recruitment, with a faster, more direct and more efficient job search experience, and has gained public recognition. In the future, the platform will also continue to make efforts in the recruitment field to help companies recruit talents and help more job seekers find their favorite jobs.

