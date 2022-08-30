Xiamen Taxation in the past ten years

Since 2012, the number of export enterprises in Xiamen has increased from 10,835 to 20,155, a growth rate of 86%; as of July 2022, Xiamen’s tax rebate has accumulated to nearly 300 billion yuan.

●2015

Started to implement the paperless management of export tax rebate (exemption)

●End of 2017

Realize the full coverage of three or more export enterprises in the city

●2019

Paperless matters have been expanded to various types of certificate issuance, etc.

Xiamen Net News (Xiamen Daily reporter Chen Ni correspondent Xu Ranjiang Xiao Wei Lin Yingqing) Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, facing a new development situation, Xiamen has made steady progress to promote the transformation and development of foreign trade. Looking back at the past ten years, the “circle of friends” of Xiamen’s foreign trade has continued to expand, and the total import and export volume has increased by an average of 19.5% annually. Behind the take-off of Xiamen’s foreign trade, the escort of “tax power” is inseparable. The latest data shows that since 2012, the number of export enterprises in Xiamen has increased from 10,835 to 20,155, with a growth rate of 86%; as of July 2022, Xiamen Taxation has handled a cumulative export tax rebate of nearly 300 billion yuan.

Running out of the tax rebate acceleration boosts confidence

The ten years of Xiamen’s foreign trade and economic development have witnessed a substantial increase in the speed of processing export tax rebates. In 2021, the processing time for export tax rebates in Xiamen will only take an average of 7 working days. This year, the tax department further shortened the processing time, and accelerated the speed of tax refund through functions such as automatic acceptance, automatic push, intelligent distribution, and batch processing. From June 20, 2022, the normal export tax rebate (exemption) for Class I and Class II enterprises will be reduced to within 3 working days, and the export tax rebate will be accelerated again. According to statistics, since the implementation of the policy two months ago, 13,600 first- and second-class export enterprises have received export tax rebates of 6 billion yuan within 3 working days.

Faster and faster export tax rebates continue to attract domestic and foreign talents and market players to take root in Xiamen. As one of the cities with the most intensive investment by Taiwanese businessmen in the mainland, Xiamen ranks first in the number of Taiwanese enterprises in Fujian. Established on May 8, 2019, Xiamen Wanwan Yasheng Technology Co., Ltd. is an enterprise invested by Taiwanese businessmen, mainly engaged in the export of aluminum handles. He Shuiwang, the company’s chief financial officer, told reporters that the company encountered the new crown epidemic shortly after its establishment. During this most difficult time, the mainland export tax rebate policy supported the company’s development. “The speed of tax rebates has been continuously improved, and it only takes 3 working days on average. It really helped us solve the most difficult problem of capital turnover, and also strengthened our confidence in our development and growth.” He Shuiwang said.

The direct and fast sharing of export tax rebates has injected a steady stream of capital “living water” into foreign trade enterprises, and the direct and fast sharing of tax rebate dividends has provided them with valuable financial support to strengthen their brand building and enhance their core competitiveness. Xiamen Tax continues to upgrade its export tax rebate service by implementing the “first order guidance system” for newly established enterprises, optimizing the management of filing documents, improving the convenience of electronic certification, simplifying the filing process of tax refund on behalf of foreign trade comprehensive service enterprises, and improving export tax refund (exemption) tax exchange Management and other measures, optimize the handling of other comprehensive businesses of export enterprises, shorten the preparation time before tax refund declaration, improve the overall speed of the refund process inside and outside, continuously improve the level of export tax refund facilitation, and stimulate the vitality of foreign trade market players.

Easy to handle paperless, warm heart, benefit enterprises and add vitality

The export tax rebate (exemption) business has changed from paper processing to paperless, which is a major event that impresses foreign trade enterprises. Yao Muzhong of Xiamen Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export said: “In the past, when going to the tax bureau to do business, the financial staff always had to carry several thick stacks of invoices and documents. , it is no longer necessary to run back and forth with a large number of paper materials, and one-click declaration can be made on the company’s computer, which brings great convenience to enterprises.”

According to reports, Xiamen has implemented paperless management of export tax rebates (exemptions) since 2015. By the end of 2017, it has achieved full coverage of three or more export enterprises in the city. In 2019, paperless matters will be expanded from export tax rebate (exemption) declarations to exports. Tax refund (exemption) filing change, issuance of various certificates, etc.

With the continuous promotion of paperless declaration in administrative regions, applicable business scope, and applicable enterprise scope, Xiamen Tax has now realized that 99% of the export tax refund (exemption) business can be handled paperless, which simplifies and speeds up to the greatest extent. The speed of corporate tax return filing. The new export tax rebate system launched last year provides export enterprises with offline reporting tools, electronic tax bureaus, and the standard version of the international trade “single window” platform for export tax rebate online reporting. Declaration and settlement at one time”, effectively allowing enterprises to “walk less on the road and use the Internet more”.

Since 2016, Xiamen Tax has also jointly launched the electronic withdrawal method with the Xiamen Central Sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China, and has started to implement it from foreign trade enterprises. Electronic refund breaks through the limitation of original paper refund, and realizes the speed-up of tax refund funds from bank treasury to corporate account “T+3” to “T+0”. Delivered to the company in no time.

Supporting new forms of foreign trade, forging new engines of growth

In the past ten years, the spring breeze of reform has been blowing, and the foreign trade industry has also embarked on the fast lane of the Internet, and new forms of business have flourished. Xiamen Taxation actively cooperates with the Finance Bureau, Commerce Bureau, Free Trade Commission and other departments to support the transformation and upgrading of foreign trade and the development of new business models of foreign trade. Since 2016, Xiamen has begun to promote the tax refund policy for overseas tourists to shop and leave the country; since October 2018, the VAT and consumption tax exemption policies have been implemented on a trial basis for eligible retail export goods in the Xiamen Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Pilot Zone. In the past few years, Xiamen Tax has also relied on industry associations or chambers of commerce to conduct “precise drip irrigation” for the fitness equipment industry and cross-border e-commerce industry through tax-enterprise salons, special visits, etc., and provide targeted tax policy guidance.

Xiamen Feifeiyu Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. is a cross-border e-commerce export enterprise mainly operating in the e-commerce mode. Since May 2019, it has been engaged in cross-border e-commerce business, and the cumulative export volume is about 10.2164 million US dollars. The tax refund amount is about 5.5443 million yuan.

Under the background of the epidemic in 2020, the Xiamen Tax Party member commando came to provide guidance to help them analyze and clarify the difficulties and pain points in the domestic supply link, foreign customer expansion link and export tax rebate link, and aimed at the export model of enterprises in the new e-commerce format. Answering questions and doubts about tax-related issues encountered in the process, and encouraging Feifeiyu to reach the management category promotion standard as soon as possible under the premise of standardizing operations, so as to shorten the tax rebate cycle and speed up capital turnover. In June 2020, the classification management category of enterprises was upgraded from category three to category two, and the speed of tax refund was greatly accelerated.

Create a new governance pattern, sincere co-governance and promote development

Since May 2015, the Xiamen tax department has started to implement classified management of export enterprises in the city. Through the classification assessment of export tax rebates (exemptions), precise supervision and refined services have been realized. Xiamen Tax has screened high-credit and low-risk enterprises in the city through big data, opened up an exclusive “green channel”, and provided export tax rebate services such as “one-to-one, business appointment, and fast processing”. In addition to “green light” for first-class enterprises, Xiamen Taxation takes the rule of law as the criterion, strictly investigates high-risk enterprises, and helps foreign trade enterprises to do a good job of standardizing their operations through counseling inspections, tax assessment and other means, and create a legal and convenient environment. In terms of business environment, at present, the proportion of first- and second-class enterprises in Xiamen has reached more than 93% of the normal declaration enterprises.

Over the past ten years, Xiamen Tax has continued to deepen the “joint cooperation” with customs, public security, foreign management and other departments. Taking the joint sharing of business data in the bonded area as an entry point, it has actively participated in the construction of Xiamen’s digital port platform, strengthened information exchange and data sharing, and further Improve the risk prevention and control system, jointly prevent and crack down on tax fraud such as false credits and gangs committing crimes, and effectively create a good tax and business environment that is fair and sustainable, so as to better promote the healthy and orderly development of Xiamen’s foreign trade.

