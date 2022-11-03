Editor’s note

From November 3rd to 8th, the 2022 Hunan-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Week will be held in Shanghai. This is the first province-wide major economic and trade event held in Hunan outside the province after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Starting today, Hunan Daily Huasheng Online has opened a column of “Xiang about the Yangtze River Delta”, showing the highlights of economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between Hunan and the Yangtze River Delta region. stay tuned.

Huasheng Online, November 2 (all media reporter Huang Tingting) The Hunan-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Cooperation Negotiation Week (referred to as “Shanghai Negotiation Week”) is held every two years and has achieved fruitful results. The reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Commerce today that a total of 319 provincial-level projects have been signed during the 2020 “Shanghai Q&A Week”, with a total investment of 297.88 billion yuan. 266, and the operating rate is 83.4%.

On the 2020 “Shanghai Business Week”, the Yaohua Semiconductor project was officially signed to invest in the construction of RF module packaging and testing lines and microelectronics R&D center projects. The project started construction in September 2020 and was officially put into operation in December of that year, achieving the “Hunan Speed” of signing the contract in the same year, constructing in the same year, and putting into operation in the same year.

The Dongjia Electronics High-tech Innovation Industrial Park project was signed at the 2020 “Shanghai Qia Week” with a total investment of 3 billion yuan. At present, the Linwu Electronic Capacitor Industry Cluster takes Dongjia (Chenzhou) Electronics Co., Ltd. as the leader, and introduces 8 upstream and downstream enterprises such as Dongguan Zhongyong Electronics Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Wentai Automation Technology Co., Ltd., and it is expected that it will be introduced in the next three years. 10, and speed up the construction of the Linwu electronic capacitor industry chain.

On November 3, the 2022 “Shanghai Qia Week” will open in Shanghai. Guo Ning, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Commerce, introduced that this year’s “Shanghai Economic and Trade Week” has connected with more than 30 “three top 500” multinational companies, and invited more than 50 guests above the level of vice presidents in China. high. This year, Hunan also organized 10 national-level economic development zones to form “small teams” to go to the 5th China International Import Expo for precise docking, turning exhibitors into investors.