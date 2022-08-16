Original title: Zaozidao | Xiangdao Mobility completed over 1 billion B round of strategic financing; Yum China applied for voluntary conversion to the main listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

On August 15, Xiangdao Mobility announced at the partner conference that it has completed a B round of financing of over 1 billion yuan. The investors include SAIC, Momenta, Gaohang Management Consulting and other institutions. According to Xiangdao Travel, the company’s valuation has reached $1 billion, making it one of the “unicorns” in the industry.

Yum China: Applying for a voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

On August 15, Yum China announced that the company applied for a voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to the main listing status on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. On August 15, the company received a confirmation letter from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company will have dual primary listings on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The effective date for the conversion to a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is expected to be October 24, 2022. The company’s common stock on both exchanges will continue to be fully fungible, and investors can continue to choose to trade their shares on either exchange.

Recently, Baidu's self-driving travel service platform "Tuipao" launched a commercial pilot in Hefei City to provide the public with paid self-driving travel services. In the early stage of Carrot Run, 10 Apollo Moon Weima version self-driving models were launched. The service scope covers key areas such as the Binhu area of ​​Baohe District, and 54 recommended pick-up points are set up. The operating hours last from 9:00 to 17:00. At present, users can experience the one-click car-hailing travel service through the Carrot Run App, Baidu Map App, and WeChat Mini Program.

Xiaopeng Motors releases S4 ultra-fast charging pile

On August 15, Xiaopeng Motors released the S4 ultra-fast charging pile, with a maximum output power of 480kW and a maximum output current of 670A per single pile. With the support of the S4 ultra-fast charging pile, the Xiaopeng G9 can be charged for 5 minutes and have a battery life of 200 kilometers. It is understood that in the third quarter of this year, Xiaopeng Motors will start laying out S4 ultra-fast charging equipment in cities with the top ten G9 orders such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. Next year, it plans to complete the coverage of the S4 ultra-fast charging network in key cities and core highways across the country; by 2025, it is expected to build another 2,000 Xiaopeng ultra-fast charging stations.

Li Auto's revenue in the second quarter was 8.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 73.3%

On August 15, Li Auto announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The financial report showed that the revenue in the second quarter was 8.73 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 73.3% compared with 5.03 billion yuan in the same period last year. The 9.56 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2022 is down 8.7% from the previous quarter. Li Auto's vehicle sales revenue in the second quarter was RMB 8.48 billion, a year-on-year increase of 73.0% and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 8.9%. Other sales and services revenue for the second quarter was RMB 249 million, a year-on-year increase of 83.6% and a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 1.7%. After the announcement of the financial report, the U.S. stock of Ideal Auto fell more than 3% before the market, and is now at $31.41 per share.

Douyu's total revenue in the second quarter of 2022 is 1.833 billion yuan, with a gross profit margin of 16.9%

On August 15, Douyu released its financial report for the second quarter of 2022. According to the financial report, Douyu's total revenue in the second quarter was 1.833 billion yuan. The gross profit was 309 million yuan, corresponding to a gross profit margin of 16.9%. Under non-GAAP, it recorded a net profit of 23.5 million yuan, compared with a loss of 145 million yuan in the same period last year. Mobile quarterly average MAU was 55.7 million with 6.6 million paying users.

