Home Business Xiaomi car price exposure! The price limit may exceed 300,000 yuan, will you buy it? | Daily Economic News
Business

Xiaomi car price exposure! The price limit may exceed 300,000 yuan, will you buy it? | Daily Economic News

by admin
Xiaomi car price exposure! The price limit may exceed 300,000 yuan, will you buy it? | Daily Economic News

9moon2Today, it is reported that Xiaomi’s first car will be a sedan, and the lidar supplier has been identified as Hesai Technology, and the price limit may exceed30million.last year4moon rice noodlesOpen DayDuring the live broadcast, the founder of Xiaomi, chairman of Xiaomi Group andCEOLei Jun once mentioned the results of a vote on the price of Xiaomi cars that he launched on Weibo:1.7out of 10,000 voters, nearly7Adults hope that Xiaomi’s first car will not exceed15million, only nearly1Adults hope to be30more than 10,000 yuan. Now it seems that the higher configuration version of this car has reached the upper limit of consumer expectations. At present, Xiaomi Auto has confirmed that it will adopt the Ningde era Kirin and BYD blade battery solutions. The two companies are currently the top two leading battery suppliers in the country in terms of installed vehicles. According to the plan,Xiaomi’s first car will be inDelivery in the first half of 2024.


Copyright Notice

1This article is an original work of “Daily Economic News“.

2

Without the authorization of “Daily Economic News“, it may not be used in any way, including but not limited to reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images, etc. Violators will be held accountable.

3Copyright cooperation telephone: 021-60900099.

See also  Crude oil brief comment: Worried about the spread of the new crown virus variant delta affecting demand, international oil prices fall | New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Finance

You may also like

Apple Watch S7, SE supply reduced, or prepare...

Empowering Listed Companies and the Shanghai Stock Exchange...

Juventus sells the footballer Zakaria to Chelsea until...

Energy crisis: Europe’s rush to avert winter from...

China Securities Regulatory Commission: Introduce more vigorous and...

Eurozone: producer prices up 4.0% in July

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Support local...

Federauto: in August the slowdown continues for electric...

From Roubini to Stiglitz and Fink: guests and...

RGI: Federico Della Casa new ceo and Massimo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy