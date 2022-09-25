Home Business Xiaomi Civi 2 “Bingbing Blue” Color Announced: Front 32MP Dual Main Camera Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 | Xiaomi Civi|2 “Bingbing Blue” Color Announced_China IT News
[摘要]On September 24, Xiaomi once again announced another color matching “Bingbing Blue”, and the picture shows the “Bingbing Blue” color matching model, and the appearance value is also very high.

Previously, Xiaomi officially announced the two color schemes of Xiaomi Civi 2, namely “Little White Skirt” and “Pumping Powder”. On September 24, Xiaomi once again announced another color matching “Bingbing Blue”, and the picture shows the “Bingbing Blue” color matching model, and the appearance value is also very high.

Xiaomi Civi 2 e-commerce offer

Appointment to snap up this time when Xiaomi designed the Xiaomi Civi 2, it also paid great attention to the design of the fuselage. It is reported that the machine has four color schemes, namely black, white, pink and blue. At present, “little white dress”, “pounding pink” and “ice blue” have been announced. The machine body uses AG glass machine. The body and the middle frame without injection breakpoint greatly improve the appearance of the phone. The whole machine weighs 171.8 grams and is 7.23 mm thick, which is very suitable for female users.

In terms of configuration, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and is equipped with a 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming screen that is only available on high-end Android models. It is particularly worth mentioning that its front 32 million professional main camera and 32 million super wide-angle main camera dual main camera combination and multi-color temperature and four soft lights, which greatly improves the imaging function of the machine.

Editor: Qi Shaoheng

