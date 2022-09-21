Home Business Xiaomi Civi 2 design announced! Hello Kitty Becomes Xiaomi Civi Trend Partner | Xiaomi | Hello Kitty_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Xiaomi Civi 2 design announced! Hello Kitty Becomes Xiaomi Civi Trend Partner

Xiaomi Civi 2 design announced! Hello Kitty Becomes Xiaomi Civi Trend Partner

On September 21, Xiaomi Civi 2 was officially announced, and it was scheduled to be released at 14:00 on September 27. Soon after, Xiaomi mobile phone officially released a group photo of the new phone and Hello Kitty, officially announced that Hello Kitty has become the “Xiaomi Civi Trend Partner”, and announced the back design of the new phone for the first time.

Judging from the poster, Xiaomi Civi 2 is taking the “cute” route this time, and the figure looks a little “chunky”, which is a change from the previous “thin and tall” style. However, with a slim body, Xiaomi Civi 2 does not look clumsy, but more cute, and it is expected to be welcomed by many consumers after it is launched.

In addition, the released poster also shows the back design of the Xiaomi Civi 2. Xiaomi Civi 2 adopts a “big-eyed cute” design, with three rear cameras of 50 million pixels. However, unlike the current mainstream “big eyes” design, Xiaomi Civi 2 seems to have two cameras in the “big eyes” at the top, and the other camera is alone at the bottom, side by side with the flash, and the overall recognition is high.

Xiaomi Civi2 set for September 27th

In other respects, judging from the current information, Xiaomi Civi 2 is at least available in white color matching. This color matching uses a sparkling water pattern design, which is full of texture and echoes the design of Hello Kitty. According to official reports, Xiaomi Civi 2 will bring more multi-trend design and innovative imaging technology, which is worth looking forward to.


