Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 full color scheme announced, as well as Hello Kitty trend limited gift box

Xiaomi will hold the Xiaomi Civi2 new product launch conference at 14:00 tomorrow. Today, Xiaomi officially announced the four color schemes of the Mi Civi 2.

The official introduction, “Little White Skirt | Elegant pleated pattern, warm and soft fog glass, soft and unique touch; pounding pink | delicate texture full of healing feeling, new purple smudge is more romantic; ice blue | refreshing blue The colors are dazzling, like stars shining in the clear sky; Hazy Black | The matte mist makes black more elegant, like a hazy and mysterious night.”

This gift box has a total of three layers, and the official revealed the composition of the gift box. The first floor has a Xiaomi Civi 2 small white skirt version, a Hello Kitty custom lipstick power bank with a power of 5000mAh, and two limited-edition brooches.

The second layer is a customized version of Hello Kitty's little white dress. From the picture, it can be seen that the figure is slightly larger than the mobile phone, and there are three exclusive small bags on the figure. The third layer is the real-life version of three Hello Kitty "small waste bags" of the same style. The official introduction that these three bags can hold mobile phones, earphones, lipsticks and other items. The method of obtaining the gift box will be announced at the press conference tomorrow, and interested friends can keep an eye on it. According to the official preheating, the Xiaomi Civi 2 weighs 171.8 grams and is 7.23 mm thick. In terms of imaging, the Mi Civi 2 will be equipped with the same flagship main camera of Mi 12, Sony IMX766, which will increase the light input by 101.8% compared with the previous generation, increase the speed of photography by 144%, and increase the speed of night photography by 246%; on the front, the Mi Civi 2 is equipped with A 32 million professional main camera and a 32 million super wide-angle main camera, support AF autofocus, ALD anti-glare coating, F2.0 large aperture, 50% increase in light input, 100 ° super wide-angle, and front multi-color temperature four Soft light, support video beauty. In terms of performance, Xiaomi Civi 2 will be equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform. In terms of heat dissipation, Xiaomi Civi 2 adopts a new custom stainless steel VC liquid cooling system. In terms of screen, Xiaomi Civi 2 has a screen that supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. In terms of power, Xiaomi Civi 2 has a built-in 4500mAh battery. In terms of fast charging, Xiaomi Civi 2 uses 67W wired fast charging, and officials say that it can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes.

