The Xiaomi Civi 2 new product launch conference will be held at 2 pm on September 27th, and a variety of colors of the new phone have been unveiled.

Today, Xiaomi officially announced the Xiaomi Civi 2 Hello Kitty trend limited gift box, which is a metal leather suitcase from the picture, which includes:

IT House learned that in terms of design, the Xiaomi Civi 2 weighs 171.8 grams and is 7.23 mm thick. It is available in four colors: black, white, pink and blue. With AG glass body and no injection breakpoint middle frame.

In terms of configuration, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, adopts 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming screen, is equipped with Dolby handset dual speakers, built-in 4500mAh battery, supports 67W wired fast charging, and officially claims that it can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes. .

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Civi 2 has ushered in a comprehensive upgrade. The front dual main camera includes a 32 million professional main camera and a 32 million ultra-wide-angle main camera, equipped with multi-color temperature and four soft lights; the rear main camera is Mi 12 The same – Sony IMX766.


