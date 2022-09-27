Home Business Xiaomi Civi 2 Invitations Unboxed: Huge Pink Bow Cake_Support_Series_Kitty
Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 invitation out of the box: huge pink bow cake

News on September 27th, at 14:00 today, the new member of the Xiaomi Civi series, Xiaomi Civi 2 will be officially released. As the main selfie series, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a front dual-camera lens for the first time, a 32-megapixel main camera, a It is a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera, which is known as “Xiaomi’s strongest front selfie”.

Now the invitation letter of the machine has come to our evaluation room, let’s take a look at it below.

what is interesting,After opening the box, I found a huge pink bow cake. The whole cake adopts the same “little white dress” design of Xiaomi Civi 2.On the side of the cake is the words “XIAOMI CIVI 2”.

From handwritten cards,Today is the first birthday of Xiaomi Civi series,Hu Xinxin, product manager of Xiaomi Civi, said, “Thank you for your attention and support over the past year, and I hope to continue to accompany and support us in the coming days.”

It is understood that Xiaomi Civi 2 offers four colors: small white skirt, pounding pink, ice blue, and Mengmeng black. At the same time, it also jointly launched a trend limited gift box with Hello Kitty. In addition to the small white skirt version of Xiaomi Civi 2,There is also a Hello Kitty custom lipstick charging treasure, two limited brooches, and the same bag as the figure, which should be loved by young ladies.

In terms of core configuration, Xiaomi Civi 2 will be equipped with Qualcomm’s first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, built-in 4500mAh battery, support 67W fast charging, and the screen will be upgraded to 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

