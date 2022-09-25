Home Business Xiaomi Civi 2 officially announced with Snapdragon 7: Samsung 4nm build_Support_Core_Speed
Xiaomi Civi 2 officially announced with Snapdragon 7: Samsung 4nm build_Support_Core_Speed

Xiaomi Civi 2 officially announced with Snapdragon 7: Samsung 4nm build_Support_Core_Speed

Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 officially announced equipped with Snapdragon 7: Samsung 4nm build

Xiaomi Civi 2 officially announced with Snapdragon 7: Samsung 4nm build

After several rounds of warm-up, The core of Xiaomi Civi 2 has finally been officially announced – the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform.

This is the second model in the domestic market that uses the Snapdragon 7. Officially, its 8 core modules are inherited from the Snapdragon 8 series flagship processor.

At the same time, the AI ​​computing power has been increased by 30%, bringing more intelligent imaging experience, such as more powerful beauty algorithms and so on.

It is understood that the Snapdragon 7 mobile platform uses Samsung’s 4nm process.The CPU is 1 A710 super core with a main frequency of 2.4GHz, 3 A710 large cores with a main frequency of 2.36GHz, and 4 A510 small cores with a frequency of 1.8GHz.

In terms of GPU, the graphics rendering speed of the Snapdragon 7 is 20% higher than that of the Snapdragon 778G.

In terms of games, Snapdragon 7 also supports some features of Snapdragon Elite Gaming, including Adreno image motion engine, Game Quick Touch, VRS variable coloring rate, etc., which can make Xiaomi Civi 2 provide a good gaming experience.

The Snapdragon 7 also integrates the Snapdragon X62 5G baseband and radio frequency system that conforms to the 3GPP R16 standard for the first time, with a maximum downlink rate of 4.4Gbps, and supports 5G+5G dual-card dual-pass.

