Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 officially unveiled: centered pill screen, dual forward-camera four soft lights, no “smart island”

The Xiaomi Civi 2 new product launch conference will be held at 2 pm on September 27. The machine will be jointly named Hello Kitty and release the appearance of the “little white dress” color matching.

Today, Xiaomi officially announced the front of the Civi 2, using dualSurface Centering Pillsscreen, you can see the two front cameras, as well as theFour soft lightsknown asThe strongest proactive in Xiaomi’s history“Ambient Portrait with Bionic Eyes”.

the machineFront 32MP + 32MP dual camerasupports autofocus, ALD coating, f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Civi 2 is also confirmed to be equipped with the same flagship rear main camera of Xiaomi 12—— Sony IMX766Compared with the previous generation, the amount of light entering is increased by 101.8%, the speed of taking pictures is increased by 144%, and the speed of taking pictures at night is increased by 246%.

In this regard, many users think of the “”” on Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series of mobile phones.Smart Island”, and some users asked Wei Siqi, the product manager of Xiaomi mobile phone, this question. Wei Siqi replied on the social platform that the Xiaomi Civi 2’s proactive focus on image experience,no other surprises。

IT House learned that the Xiaomi Civi 2 weighs 171.8g and has a thickness of 7.23mm. According to the news, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, with a FHD+ 120Hz domestic flexible screen, and upgraded fast charging and imaging.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 uses Samsung’s 4nm process technology, including one 2.4GHz A710 super core, three 2.36GHz A710 large cores, and four 1.8GHz A510 small cores.

special reminder

Some netizens said that they could not receive the push from the IT House official account. This is because the WeChat rules have been revised. Please star the “IT House” official account and remember to send the article likeand look inso that when the article is pushed, the system will push it to you first.

quack!WeChat migration backup function is online

Waiting for the price nowReturn to Sohu, see more