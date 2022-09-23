Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 pounding pink color appearance announced: “Once again, pounding”

IT House reported on September 23 that the Xiaomi Civi 2 new product launch conference will be held at 2 pm on September 27. At that time, the new Xiaomi Civi 2 mobile phone will be officially unveiled. this afternoon,Xiaomi officially announced the appearance of Xiaomi Civi 2 “Pumping Pink” color schemewith the slogan “Once again, heart-pounding”.

Judging from the official slogan, the Xiaomi Civi 2 “Pumping Powder” version has a more delicate texture. For reference, the Xiaomi Civi pounding powder uses a unique velvet AG glass, which was once claimed to provide a velvety soft touch.

IT House learned that as a new member of the Xiaomi Civi series, the Xiaomi Civi 2 image has been fully upgraded. Among them, the Xiaomi Civi 2 The front dual main camera includes a 32 million professional main camera and a 32 million super wide-angle main camera，The rear main camera is the same model of Xiaomi Mi 12 – Sony IMX766. According to previous reports, Xiaomi Civi 2 weighs 171.8 grams and is 7.23mm thick.Equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, using FHD+ 120Hz domestic flexible screenthe rear 50MP three-camera module adopts AG glass body and no injection breakpoint middle frame, and is equipped with Dolby earpiece dual speakers.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: