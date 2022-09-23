Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 plugs the selfie stick into the phone: solve the “big face pain point” of selfie

Today, Xiaomi product manager Hu Xinxin warmed up the new Civi 2.

Hu Xinxin pointed out that many users have this problem: why is the face of the front-facing video so big? Because the distance between the front camera hand and the face is already short, the video will be further cropped compared to the photo, and there will be only one big pie face left.

If you want to take selfie video, ultra wide angle is a must,This is also an important reason why Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a 100-degree ultra-wide-angle main camera, just like a virtual selfie stick, which solves the pain point of users using the front camera to shoot video.

Hu Xinxin also said that the video beautification effect of Xiaomi Civi 2 is also very satisfactory. It is not over-processed, but it will look very spiritual and remove the distortion and ugliness caused by the lens.

more importantly,Xiaomi Civi 2 also brings atmospheric portraits, making the environment layered, portraits textured, and light and shadow emotional.

It is reported that Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with front dual cameras for the first time, one is a 32-megapixel main camera, and the other is a 32-megapixel ultra-wide-angle main camera. Hardware level autofocus.

On the core configuration,Xiaomi Civi 2 uses OLED flexible screen, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 processor, rear main camera is 50 million pixels, and supports 67W wired flash charging.

The machine will be released on September 27.

