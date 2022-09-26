Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 release preview: appearance, hardware, camera, battery life are basically clear

The official release of Xiaomi Civi 2 has entered the countdown stage. I believe that many users have begun to look forward to this new machine, and many users have even made preparations for booking.

Because the Xiaomi Civi series belongs to the best-looking models among the many products of Xiaomi, and the product itself has a good feel, then there will naturally be a large number of loyal users to consider.

not to mention,The core parameters of Xiaomi Civi 2 are basically clear, so let’s give you a preview of the conference to see how attractive this product is and whether it has the value of choice.

first,The appearance design of Xiaomi Civi 2 has become very detailed. From the data that broke the news, the characteristics of the appearance design are very obvious, and the joint name Hello Kitty, the new color matching also corresponds to the design of the folds on the skirt of Hello Kitty. The background color is white.

at the same timeThe whole machine of the fuselage weighs 171.8g and is 7.23mm thick.The appearance is still not low, which is also the high-level feature of the Xiaomi Civi series.

PlusWith AG glass body and no injection breakpoint middle frame, it means that the hand feel will not be bad,Coupled with the thin and light body, even wearing a mobile phone case will not be a big problem.

Second,The core configuration has become very clear. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor, which is a new chip in the Snapdragon 7 series. In terms of strength, it can process 2.5 billion pixels per second, and the AI ​​computing power has increased by 30%. The Xiaomi Civi 1S should also have come a long way. PlusBuilt-in 2387 square millimeter stainless steel VC soaking plate, the heat dissipation capacity is increased by 2 times,Even if the power consumption of this processor is a bit high, it will still have a good improvement in the case of a large amount of heat dissipation. As forThe battery life is not bad, with a built-in 4500mAh battery that supports 67W charging.It has reached the standard of use of thin and light body, so there is no need to worry about battery life. and also,As an offline model, the Mi Civi 2 will naturally not be bad for taking pictures. The rear main camera uses the same Sony IMX766 sensor of the Mi 12S. After several generations of models, its strength should not be bad. The strength of the front lens is not bad. Two 32-megapixel lenses are used, one of which is an ultra-wide-angle lens. At the same time, the algorithm has brought the pixel-level skin rejuvenation technology 3.0, and the Selfie capability has reached a new level. It's just that the Leica lens of Xiaomi mobile phones should not be decentralized, and should always exist on the Xiaomi digital series, but the decentralization of some algorithms can still greatly improve the quality of imaging. in addition,The screen quality and other details of the product itself will not be bad. It adopts a 6.55-inch micro-curved screen, and the screen supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which is more eye-friendly. Although many users now prefer the straight-face screen design, in terms of hand feel, the curved screen design has a better grip. Combined with the design of the micro-curved screen, there is no need to worry about accidental touches. So from this point of view, users should gradually accept this design. After all, there are really fewer and fewer models with a direct-facing screen design. at last,The price of Xiaomi Civi 2 has also been predicted. It is reported that it will start at 2,699 yuan, but some users say that it should be more reasonable at around 2,499 yuan. And according to the starting price of Xiaomi Civi and Xiaomi Civi 1S, it should be around this price, not to mention that the offline models of the neighbors are similar in the market. It is estimated that Xiaomi mobile phones will be similar. After all, the cost of new phones is very high, and it is not easy to fight a price war. Last but not least,After the various key parameters of Xiaomi Civi 2 are very clear, I believe that users have made their own judgments. So the question is, what do you think of this new phone? Comments, likes, and shares are welcome.Return to Sohu, see more

