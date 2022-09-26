Home Business Xiaomi Civi 2 Trend Limited Gift Box Revealed: Contains Hello Kitty Oversized Custom Figures_Mobile_Lipstick_Kitty
Xiaomi Civi 2 Trend Limited Gift Box Revealed: Contains Hello Kitty Oversized Custom Figures

Xiaomi Civi 2 Trend Limited Gift Box Revealed: Contains Hello Kitty Oversized Custom Figures

Original title: Xiaomi Civi 2 Trend Limited Gift Box Revealed: Contains Hello Kitty Oversized Custom Figures

Today, Xiaomi Mobile officially released the trend limited gift box of Xiaomi Civi 2 and Hello Kitty.And shared what is in the gift box, which is said to be “bigger than a makeup box”.

According to the official introduction, this gift box is divided into three layers. The first layer is a Xiaomi Civi 2 small white skirt version, a Hello Kitty custom lipstick power bank, with a power of 5000mAh, and comes with two limited brooches.

And on the second floor,There is a customized version of Hello Kitty’s little white dress that is bigger than a mobile phoneThe appearance of the figure has been carefully designed, combining the cuteness of Hello Kitty with the sense of technology of the mobile phone, and it also carries three uniquely designed bags.

on the third floor,It is the same bag as the three customized versions of Hello Kitty’s little white dress.Judging from the photos, these three bags can hold regular items such as mobile phones, lipstick power banks, and earphones.

Xiaomi Civi 2 will be officially released at 14:00 tomorrow, and this limited gift box will also meet users at the press conference.

