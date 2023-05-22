Xiaomi Civi 3 is scheduled for May 25th: Dimensity 8200 Ultra is the first release | Xiaomi | Xiaomi Civi_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Fast Technology News on May 22,Xiaomi announced today that it willMay 25th 14 pointsReleased a three-year exploration of sharp changes – Xiaomi Civi 3.

It should be noted that the new machine willThe world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipjointly defined by Xiaomi and MediaTek, the image will be comprehensively improved.

In terms of performance, the Dimensity 8200 Ultra performs slightly better than the normal version. It has already appeared in the Geekbench database, with a single-core score of 1148 and a multi-core score of 3356. It is equipped with 12GB of memory.

With the blessing of Dimensity 8200 Ultra,More than 30 Xiaomi imaging brain operators are enhanced at the chip level, and the power consumption is reduced, the speed is increased, and the continuous shooting speed is increased by up to 235%.

Not only that, Xiaomi Imaging Brain also built a new “cross-platform middle layer”, and more than 30 Xiaomi imaging functions landed on the Dimensity mobile platform for the first time.

According to the blogger “Digital Chat Station”, Xiaomi Civi 3 will be equipped with dual 32-megapixel front-facing cameras, and the rear main camera is a 50-megapixel IMX800, which supports OIS optical image stabilization. The blogger said that “the core configuration of Xiaomi Civi 3 It doesn’t seem to be a problem to go to another company’s Pro alone.”

In addition to the comprehensively improved image, Xiaomi Civi 3 is expected to support 5G roaming across different networks. No matter which operator you are connected to, when you are in a place without 5G network coverage, you can access it through roaming across different networks. And use another operator’s 5G network to reduce signal blind spots and make the 5G network more convenient to use.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Antlers



