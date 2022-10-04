Xiaomi is now entering the 200-megapixel era after offering a phone with an impressive 1-inch sensor. The phone’s imaging sensor isn’t huge, but it’s still pretty impressive. As usual, the T series is a standalone design, not a successor or upgrade to the Mi 12 series. These products also have little to do with the 12S models, so let’s look at them with fresh eyes.

What’s exciting about the Mi 12T Pro is that it’s Xiaomi’s first phone with a 200-megapixel camera. It is built around the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 image sensor, which is a 1/1.22-inch sensor with a pixel size of 0.64µm, which can be differentiated into 1.28µm (four in one) or even 2.56µm (ten six in one).

There is no telephoto lens on the Mi 12T Pro, but the high-resolution sensor natively supports 2x lossless digital zoom. It can also shoot 8K video and record HDR10+ footage. And it has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for longer exposures in the dark, and advanced features like eye-tracking and motion-tracking autofocus are not absent.

If you bought the 12T Pro for the camera, it must be for the main camera, the other three cameras are less impressive: the 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera has a 1/4-inch sensor (1/1.12μm pixels) and An f/2.2 120° lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 20-megapixel selfie camera (1/3.47-inch, 0.8 micron, f/2.24 and 78° lens) on the front of the body, and an under-display display In-screen fingerprint reader.

Speaking of the display, it’s a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1220 x 2712px (20:9, 446ppi). It can run at a 120Hz refresh rate, or it can automatically switch between 30, 60, 90 and 120Hz modes, the 12-bit panel supports HDR+ as well as Dolby Vision, it’s factory calibrated, and its typical brightness is 500 nits Special (900 nits peak), protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

One thing the phone shares with the 12S series is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will continue to offer a balance of performance and efficiency even after the fast-arriving 8 Gen 2 arrives. Xiaomi has greatly enhanced heat dissipation on the 12T Pro model: the VC is 65% larger, and the heat dissipation material is 125% larger.

In terms of performance, the basic version of Xiaomi 12T Pro Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ is equipped with 8GB LPDDR5 memory and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, but it can also be purchased in 8/256GB and 12/256GB configurations, and the operating system is Android 12 ( MIUI 13).

The 12T Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging power (with a charger), and 5000mAh is enough for a screen-on time of up to 13.5 hours, after which the battery can recover to 100% in just 19 minutes.

The 12T Pro has built-in stereo speakers (tuned by Harman Kardon, supports Dolby Atmos), supports Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC (in some regions), and is also a dual with 5G connectivity SIM card phone.

The Mi 12T Pro will be released on October 13 through Xiaomi official channels, and the 8/128GB model will start at 750 euros.

Xiaomi 12T

Although the Mi 12T lacks the main camera of the Pro model, it still offers a similar screen and battery configuration, coupled with the performance of the Dimensity 8100-Max chipset and a solid 108MP camera, the sensor is based on ISOCELL HM6, a 1 /1.67″ sensor with the same pixel size as the 12T Pro’s main camera, 0.64µm, but it supports up to 9-in-1 sorting with an effective pixel size of 1.92µm. The camera also has OIS and f/1.7 aperture , lacks 8K video or more advanced features like eye-tracking autofocus.

The rest of the cameras are the same as the Pro version, including an 8-megapixel ultra-wide (1/4-inch, 1.12-micron, f/2.2 and 120°) and 2-megapixel macro, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera (1/3.47-inch, 0.8 micron, f/2.24 and 78° aperture).

Mounted on top of the same selfie camera is the same display: a 6.67-inch 20:9 AMOLED panel with 1220p+ resolution. The 12-bit panel supports HDR10+ (no Dolby Vision) and 30/60/90/120Hz refresh rates, as well as a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Like the Pro, it has 500 nits of typical brightness (900 nits peak) and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The 12T is also equipped with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, but without the technical blessing of Harman Kardon. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6 (ax), Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC (in some regions), the same dual-SIM phone with 5G connectivity.

As we mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a Dimensity 8100-Max processor, can be paired with 8/128GB or 8/256GB of RAM (LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, no 12GB RAM option), and runs Android 12 with MIUI 13.

Despite the different main chip, Xiaomi claims the model can get up to 13.5 hours of screen-on time, and the phone comes with the same 120W charger, which can get the battery to 100% in just 19 minutes.

The Mi 12T will be launched with the Pro on October 13, and the price will be a bit cheaper: 600 euros for the 8/128GB model.