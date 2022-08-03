Original title: Xiaomi Mi 12T is about to debut: 100 million pixels blessing the Xiaomi Mi 12 family camera

Today, Phone Arena exposed the detailed parameters of Xiaomi Mi 12T.

Specifically, it includes 1220×2712 resolution OLED hole-digging screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip, 8GB memory, 108 million pixel main camera + 8 million super wide-angle + 2 million macro,20MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, 67W wired fast charge, etc.

inThe 108 million pixels used by Xiaomi Mi 12T are the products with the highest pixels in the 12 series family(The Xiaomi Mi 12 and 12 Pro are both 50-megapixel main cameras), this billion-pixel Sensor is Samsung HM6, the sensor size is 1/1.67 inches, the unit pixel area is 0.64 microns, not sure whether it will support OIS optical image stabilization .

It is worth noting that in addition to the 12T, the model that Xiaomi will release overseas this time is the 12T Pro.The latter supports 120W super flash charging and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor.

More importantly, the national version of the Xiaomi Mi 12T series is a new product of the Redmi K50 series, which will be officially released this month.

