MI Mi MIX FOLD 2 5G foldable mobile phone adopts Xiaomi’s self-developed micro water droplet type hinge, and the micro water droplet radius is 2.1mm.

MI Mi MIX FOLD 2 5G foldable mobile phone adopts Xiaomi’s self-developed micro water droplet type hinge, and the micro water droplet radius is 2.1mm. The thickness of the rotating shaft is only 3.0mm, the unfolded thickness of 5.4mm, the folded thickness of 11.2mm, and the weight is only 262g. In terms of screen, 6.56-inch flagship external screen, 21:9 classic ratio, E5 luminescent material, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nit full-screen brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus; 8.02-inch stunning external screen, Eco OLED ultra-thin flexible screen, using POL- LE55 measurement technology, ultra-low-reflection AR film, UTG ultra-thin flexible glass, the same 120Hz refresh rate, 1000nit full-screen brightness, front and rear dual light perception and Dolby Vision, and supports LTPO2.0. In terms of performance, it uses the Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor, made of 4nm process, equipped with a 4500mAh battery and 67W second charge. In terms of imaging, Leica professional optical lens, 50MP main camera + 13MP ultra-wide-angle + 2X zoom, module thickness is only 6.88mm, 7P lenses are all ALD professional coating, support Leica native dual image quality and 8K professional movie video and Dolby Vision HDR video shoot. In other respects, MIUI 13 is redesigned for the folding screen, the redesigned large screen real surface, the redesigned system application, the TOP4000 three-party application is fully compatible, the three-finger horizontal swipe fast split screen, the one-key direct split screen combination, the sidebar Quick start, multi-gear separation of health disks.JD.com’s new self-operated new products are available for pre-sale at 21:00 on the 11th, with 12GB+256GB arrival price8999 yuan12GB+512GB arrives at 9999 yuan, 12GB+1TB arrives at 11999 yuan.

purchase link