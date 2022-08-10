New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Both Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 and Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be unveiled at Lei Jun’s annual speech at 19:00 on August 11th. The configuration of the two mobile phones is also becoming clearer and clearer. Now some bloggers have brought two models. More revelations about the phone.

According to blogger @Panda very bald broke the news,Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is 5.4mm thick when unfolded, 11.4mm when folded, and weighs 262g; Redmi K50 Extreme Edition is 8.6mm thick and weighs about 202g.

As a comparison:

At the same time, the blogger also broke the news that the battery capacity of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is 4500mAh and supports 67W fast charging.

According to previous revelations, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 folding screen will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, using internal and external dual 120Hz screens, of which the external screen is made of Samsung E5 material, and the internal screen is Samsung Eco² OLED (compared to the traditional power consumption reduction 25%), the screen crease control is better.

The external screen resolution of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 reaches 2520 x 1080, with a ratio of 21:9, returning to the mainstream screen ratio. In terms of image configuration, the new phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor, supports OIS optical image stabilization), 1300 Megapixel lens (Howey ov13b), 2x telephoto lens, support Leica image and Dolby Vision HDR video shooting.

The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip, a built-in 5000mAh battery, and support 120W super fast charging. It has two storage combinations of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, and the factory is equipped with the MIUI 13 operating system based on Android 12. According to Weibo blogger @Digital Chat Station, the top configuration also has a 12GB+512GB storage version. At present, the official has announced the full body photo of silver trace color matching, upgraded to metal camera Deco, using family language; upgraded to large deep curved AG glass, ultra-narrow waistline.

In other respects, the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be equipped with an AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2712×1220, which supports fingerprint unlocking under the screen. The front 20MP camera, the rear main camera uses a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM6 main camera, and the other lenses have an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro lens.



