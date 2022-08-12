Home Business Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 and Samsung folding screen comparison: the opponent is eclipsed | Samsung | Xiaomi_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Today, the blogger i Bing Universe posted a photo of the thickness comparison between Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Xiaomi MIX Fold2.

As shown in the picture, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of single-sided thickness and hinge thickness.

Specifically,The thickness of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is only 5.4mm,In the folded state, the thickness is only 11.2mm thick.On par with the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its case on.

In contrast,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 body thickness is 6.3mm,The thickness of the fuselage in the folded state reaches 14.2mm.

In terms of weight, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is also a little lighter than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.The former is 262g and the latter is 263g.

The reason why Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 can achieve a 5.4mm ultra-thin design is that this folding screen uses a self-developed micro-droplet shape hinge.

Through the zero-welding integrated precision process, the number of rotating shaft parts has been greatly reduced to 87. At the same time, a customized miniaturized dumpling chain mechanism and a variety of high-tech materials are used to reduce the weight of the single rotating shaft by an astonishing 35% compared with the industry average, and the thickness is reduced. about 25%.

With the support of the precision hinge, the unilateral thickness of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is almost the same as that of the Type-C port. Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group, said that “this is the thickness limit of a smartphone.”

　　The machine is currently on pre-sale, and the initial price is 8,999 yuan.


