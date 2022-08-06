The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen mobile phone is getting closer and closer to the release time, and the design of the device has recently been exposed.

Weibo blogger @ibing universe announced the design of the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen today, and said that after only one year of polishing, the changes are great. The picture shows that the MIX FOLD 2 uses a centrally punched outer screen, and there is no obvious punch in the inner folded screen.

Recently, Xiaomi’s two new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phones have completed three certificates. Among them, the 22061218C model device is expected to be the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen, and the 22081212C is expected to be the Redmi K50 Ultra mobile phone (expected to be released in August).

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen adds 12GB+512GB, 12GB+1TB storage, Redmi K50 Ultra adds 12GB+256GB, 8GB+128GB storage.

Previously, xiaomiui.net broke the news that the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2, codenamed “zizhan”, has a screen size of 8 inches, which is not much different from the iPad mini’s 8.3 inches. The external screen size is 6.5 inches, which can be folded in both directions.

It is reported that the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 mobile phone will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, using a 2.5K LTPO 120Hz high refresh rate internal and external screens, better control of the crease, and changes in the design of the external screen. The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is only a little thicker than the charging port on one side, and it is also very thin when combined.

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 folding screen phone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel outsole sensor, support Leica images, and support Dolby Vision HDR video shooting.

It is reported that Xiaomi’s self-developed professional imaging chip Surging C1 will be used in Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2. The processor has a dual filter configuration, which can realize parallel processing of high and low frequency signals, and the signal processing efficiency is increased by 100%. With the self-developed algorithm, the 3A (AF, AWB, AE) performance of the image is greatly improved.

