Home Business Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement price announced, plus a few hundred more to buy iPhone 13
Business

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement price announced, plus a few hundred more to buy iPhone 13

by admin
Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 out-of-warranty official screen replacement price announced, plus a few hundred more to buy iPhone 13

Original title: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 official screen replacement price announced, plus a few hundred can buy iPhone 13

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will be officially launched at 10:00 on August 16 through all channels, starting from 8999 yuan, with a plain leather bracket protective case and a wallet protective case for 499 yuan.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 unfolds as thin as 5.4mm, folds as thin as 11.2mm, and is as light as 262g, with balanced weights on the left and right sides, and has two colors of “Xingyao Gold” and “Moon Shadow Black”. It is equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed micro-droplet shape hinge, which is 18% thinner and 35% lighter. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with an 8.02-inch 2K+ ultra-clear inner screen and adopts Eco²OLED ultra-thin flexible screen. The external screen is 6.56 inches in 21:9 aspect ratio. The machine is also equipped with UTG ultra-thin flexible glass, only 0.03mm, the strength is increased by 2.25 times, and the crease is low.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the front part of the external screen is 20 million lenses, adopts 50 million main camera + 13 million super wide-angle + 8 million telephoto lens, passed Leica Summicron certification, supports Leica classic , Leica vivid dual-image quality style, support 30 fps lightning continuous shooting, CyberFocus tracking everything, Dolby Vision HDR video shooting, etc. It uses a 4500mAh dual battery, supports 67W fast charging, can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes, is equipped with dual speakers, supports Harman Kardon tuning, Dolby Atmos + Hi-Res dual certification, is equipped with a linear motor, and has a large pre-installed adaptation The MIUI Fold 13 system (based on Android 12L) of the screen is compatible with 5000 applications.

12GB+1TB (gift box version) 13,999 yuan, comes with a white leather strap for Mi Watch S1 Pro, a gold and plain leather stand case for Mi Buds 4 Pro + a wallet case.

See also  Tesla: Usa open investigation on autopilot system. 765 thousand cars involved

Xiaomi MIX Fold2 official screen replacement price announced:

External screen: 900 yuan, labor cost 40 yuan

Rear camera: (ultra wide angle) 80 yuan labor cost 40 yuan

Front camera: 110 yuan labor cost 40 yuan

Internal screen: 4899 yuan, labor cost 40 yuan

Rear camera (main camera): 270 yuan labor cost 40 yuan

Speaker 50 yuan labor cost 40 yuan

Main board 2800 yuan labor cost 40 yuan

Accidental protection provided by Xiaomi:

Accidental protection service, free repair for accidental damage

1 year 1 accidental damage official free maintenance 2499 yuan

Broken screen protection service has saved 750 yuan

1 year 1 broken screen official original factory free maintenance 749 yuan

Extended Warranty from Xiaomi

Extended warranty service has saved 250 yuan

Official guarantee free maintenance 249 yuanReturn to Sohu, see more

You may also like

EU, Italy’s GDP at + 0.6%: it is...

Online shopping is comparable to offline experience, and...

Adam Neumann rises from the ashes of WeWork....

Uniper: record loss of over 12 billion in...

China Construction Bank: ATM QR code deposit function...

Maserati Granturismo Folgore, the electric coupe debuts at...

The stock exchanges of today, August 17th. Gas,...

Biden firma l’Inflation Reduction Act da 750 mld...

TSMC and Samsung have chosen a side station?Think...

Dodge Hornet, suv made in Italy only for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy