Original title: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 official screen replacement price announced, plus a few hundred can buy iPhone 13

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 will be officially launched at 10:00 on August 16 through all channels, starting from 8999 yuan, with a plain leather bracket protective case and a wallet protective case for 499 yuan.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 unfolds as thin as 5.4mm, folds as thin as 11.2mm, and is as light as 262g, with balanced weights on the left and right sides, and has two colors of “Xingyao Gold” and “Moon Shadow Black”. It is equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed micro-droplet shape hinge, which is 18% thinner and 35% lighter. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with an 8.02-inch 2K+ ultra-clear inner screen and adopts Eco²OLED ultra-thin flexible screen. The external screen is 6.56 inches in 21:9 aspect ratio. The machine is also equipped with UTG ultra-thin flexible glass, only 0.03mm, the strength is increased by 2.25 times, and the crease is low.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the front part of the external screen is 20 million lenses, adopts 50 million main camera + 13 million super wide-angle + 8 million telephoto lens, passed Leica Summicron certification, supports Leica classic , Leica vivid dual-image quality style, support 30 fps lightning continuous shooting, CyberFocus tracking everything, Dolby Vision HDR video shooting, etc. It uses a 4500mAh dual battery, supports 67W fast charging, can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes, is equipped with dual speakers, supports Harman Kardon tuning, Dolby Atmos + Hi-Res dual certification, is equipped with a linear motor, and has a large pre-installed adaptation The MIUI Fold 13 system (based on Android 12L) of the screen is compatible with 5000 applications.

12GB+1TB (gift box version) 13,999 yuan, comes with a white leather strap for Mi Watch S1 Pro, a gold and plain leather stand case for Mi Buds 4 Pro + a wallet case.

See also Tesla: Usa open investigation on autopilot system. 765 thousand cars involved Xiaomi MIX Fold2 official screen replacement price announced: External screen: 900 yuan, labor cost 40 yuan Rear camera: (ultra wide angle) 80 yuan labor cost 40 yuan Front camera: 110 yuan labor cost 40 yuan Internal screen: 4899 yuan, labor cost 40 yuan Rear camera (main camera): 270 yuan labor cost 40 yuan Speaker 50 yuan labor cost 40 yuan Main board 2800 yuan labor cost 40 yuan Accidental protection provided by Xiaomi: Accidental protection service, free repair for accidental damage 1 year 1 accidental damage official free maintenance 2499 yuan Broken screen protection service has saved 750 yuan 1 year 1 broken screen official original factory free maintenance 749 yuan Extended Warranty from Xiaomi Extended warranty service has saved 250 yuan Official guarantee free maintenance 249 yuanReturn to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

