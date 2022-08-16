Original title: Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 sold out for the first time, starting at 8999 yuan and sold out in 5 minutes, the stock is still small!

Folding screens are the current trend of smartphones, and various manufacturers are investing heavily. From 2019 to the present, there have been more than 20 folding screen mobile phones on the market, and there are currently more than ten models on sale, but those who buy folding screens There are still not many consumers.

Data Display,In the first half of this year, the sales volume of folding screen mobile phones in the domestic market was only 1.3 million units.Although there are more sales than in the whole of last year, it is undeniable that there are still very few consumers buying folding screen mobile phones.

Folding screen mobile phones are not popular, mainly for two reasons, one isThe early folding screen mobile phones have poor design and screen reliability,The heavy body is very difficult to use, and the screen is very fragile and easily scratched.

Another reason is the price.The prices of early folding screen mobile phones are generally expensive, and the price is basically more than 10,000 yuan.Expensive prices further limit the popularity of folding screen phones.

However, with the release of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, the situation seems to have changed. This phone perfectly solves two shortcomings of folding screen phones.The unfolded thickness is only 5.4mm, the inner screen is also covered with ultra-thin glass, and the starting price is only 8999 yuan.

Judging from the performance of this phone, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has made the folding screen phone truly practical.Even after folding, the thickness of the body is only 11.2mm.It is the thinnest foldable phone so far.

Judging from the performance of this phone, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has made the folding screen phone truly practical.Even after folding, the thickness of the body is only 11.2mm.It is the thinnest foldable phone so far.

Comparing the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 with the previous generation Xiaomi MIX Fold, it can be found that the former has not only become very thin, but also the two sides are almost completely fitted together, and there is really no point to pick out any grooves. At the same time, this mobileThe weight has also been reduced a lot, reaching a weight of 268g,The weight of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 238g, which is equal to the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 with a screen of more than 8 inches when unfolded, and only 30g heavier than Apple. then there isThe price is decent enough, starting at only 8999 yuan,It is also the same as the official starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is 1,000 yuan cheaper than the previous generation of folding screen phones, which is equivalent to lowering the purchase threshold. In addition to solving the two major difficulties of folding screen mobile phones, other configurations of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 have also reached the level of top flagship phones. Specifically, the machineEquipped with the new Snapdragon 8+ platform, equipped with full blood LPDDR5+UFS3.1 storage specifications, as well as a large area cooling system, built-in 4500mAh battery, support 67W fast charging,All performances are impeccable. For these reasons, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 has performed very well after the launch. According to the official battle report released by Xiaomi, this phoneIt was sold out in just 5 minutes after it went on sale.It has indeed been recognized by many consumers.

Just after the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 was sold out, many Mi Fans also complained on the Internet that the stocking volume this time was too small. , I believe that with the increase in production capacity, the supply will be relatively much better. At the same time, the official also announced the achievements of the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, which was launched together. The performance of this phone is also quite brilliant.Only 5 minutes after the launch, 120,000 units were sold through all channels, once again witnessing Redmi's ability to make explosive models. The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition can be popular, which is not surprising in my opinion. After all, the configuration of this phone is really strong.Snapdragon 8+, 1.5K screen, the first 108 million pixel Samsung HM6 sensor, single-cell 5000mAh battery, support for 120W fast charging, etc. These configurations make the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition a cost-effective flagship machine without shortcomings, plusThe starting price of 2999 yuan is difficult to be popular, so it has achieved a sales volume of 120,000 units in 5 minutes. So for the two new phones MIX Fold 2 and Redmi K50 Extreme Edition released by Xiaomi, would you consider buying one? Comments, likes, shares, and talk about your views are welcome.

