Folding screen mobile phones have gradually entered the user’s line of sight. From the beginning of being unable to be used normally, to the current use of ordinary mobile phones, there is really not a long period of time between them, which also means that the improvement of craftsmanship is indeed strong.

Moreover, there are more and more new folding screen phones in the current market, which not only lowers the price, but also improves the configuration parameters and workmanship to a certain extent. It can be seen that users’ desire to choose has also begun to increase significantly.

especiallyAfter the official release of Xiaomi MIX Fold2, the author went offline to experience it, and it turned out that I had to queue up to experience this model. It seems that today’s folding screen mobile phones have become different.

have to say,When I first saw the Xiaomi MIX Fold2, it did have a different feeling from the first-generation product. Whether it is the ratio of the screen or the design of the frame, it gives people a very powerful feeling.

And some users putCompared with the first generation of Xiaomi MIX Fold, Xiaomi MIX Fold2 and vivo X Fold, it is obvious that the screen display effect of Xiaomi mobile phone is more powerful this time, and the visual impact is stronger.

This should be one of the reasons why there are so many users trying out early adopters. If it is the same as the first generation, then naturally there will be no consumers to choose, and it may even cause bad situations.

After starting this time,Xiaomi MIX Fold2 doesn’t blow at all, it is really thin and light, even if it is folded, it is not heavy, and it feels thin and light in the hand, it feels really good, and the frame control is also very good.

In terms of creases, it is not easy to compare the deeper they are used, but when I started offline, the author found that this crease is really difficult to perceive. Even if the subsequent use is deeper, there will be no problem . butDue to the use of the newly designed water drop hinge technology, the crease is small but small. I think there is no problem in the first echelon. not to mentionBoth internal and external screens of Xiaomi have a 120Hz refresh rate.There is basically no sense of separation in use, especially after getting used to the high screen refresh rate, you can quickly adapt to this new folding screen machine. only,The author found that the inner screen does not have a camera, but the inner screen has LTPO technology, and the hovering technology is limited to the range of included and acute angles, but users who have used folding screen mobile phones know that there will be a sense of pause after a long time. It is logically supported. and,The vibration of Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is not particularly strong when playing games. It feels that the linear motor is not particularly powerful, just like an ordinary motor. Perhaps this is to control costs.

Only the IMX766 OIS Leica main camera can be used in the image, and the official battery capacity data shows that the built-in 4500mAh, supports 67W wired but does not support wireless charging. In fact, this time, the strength of Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is not particularly big problem.Thanks to the blessing of the Snapdragon 8+ processor, playing games and fluency will not be particularly problematic. at the same timeThe MIUI Fold 13 system is used, and the system applications and widgets are redesigned to support three-finger split-screen, split-screen combination, sidebar quick start, seamless switching of split-screen small windows, and can run 4 apps at the same time. The input method can also be customized around the size, compatible with TOP 4000 applications, the video APP barrage can also be automatically sucked to the top, offline real-time bilingual subtitles, playing games freely switch layout display, WPS depth adaptation, and intelligent image extraction form.

have to admit,The strength of Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is very strong, and there is no problem in hardware or software. Even if there are small flaws, compared with the first-generation product, it has been greatly improved. In addition, many new folding screen phones from friends are still on the way, which also means that Xiaomi MIX Fold2 can still last for a long time. At least at this stage, the price/performance ratio is also one of the best. If it continues to play steadily in the future, Xiaomi mobile phones can easily gain a foothold in the folding screen mobile phone market, which is also very exciting.

In short,Xiaomi MIX Fold2 is definitely a successful attempt, and after the hands-on experience, it can be described as "a product with a high degree of completion". not to mentionWhen folding screen products have gradually become part of the resident or even main product line of mobile phone manufacturers from early adopters, the focus of thinking about such products has shifted from "how to fold better" to "how to use them better". So the question is, what do you think of Xiaomi MIX Fold2? Comments, likes, and shares are welcome.

