Xiaomi Motors has entered the market strongly. CEO of SAIC Zhiji: It’s really involved in Zhiji’s long board – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Xiaomi Motors Makes Strong Entry Into Automotive Market

Last week, the car circle was abuzz with exciting news, with the most sensational development being the first technical conference hosted by Lei Jun for Xiaomi Auto. The enthusiasm for Xiaomi’s entry into the automotive industry has continued, as evidenced by a recent Weibo post from SAIC Zhiji CEO Liu Tao.

In the post, Liu Tao expressed the pressure and motivation felt by Zhiji Auto in response to Xiaomi’s entry into the market. He emphasized the importance of technology in winning over users and stated that the new track in the automotive industry must prioritize technological advancements.

Liu Tao also highlighted some of Zhiji’s cutting-edge technologies, such as the “quasi-900V high-voltage platform” and the new generation of 800V electric shaft with a high power density. He also mentioned the industry-leading “hurricane motor” and the innovative “zero-gravity floating seat” used in the LS7 model.

Despite the advancements made by Zhiji Auto, Liu Tao acknowledged that the brand still lacks the attention and appeal of Xiaomi and Lei Jun. However, he emphasized the importance of learning from advanced brands and paying tribute to their achievements.

As Zhiji Auto celebrates its third anniversary, the brand is continuing to push the boundaries of technology in the automotive industry, positioning itself as a formidable contender alongside established players.

The original article was published by Kuai Technology News, with Luo Mu as the editor in charge. If you wish to reprint this article, please ensure that the source is properly credited.