On August 11, Xiaomi officially held Lei Jun’s annual speech and new product launch conference, and officially launched the thin and light folding flagship Xiaomi MIX Fold 2.

The thickness of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is only 11.2mm, which is significantly lower than that of mainstream folding screens. After unfolding, both sides are only 5.4mm thick. Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a self-developed integrated micro-droplet rotating shaft. Through a smaller bending radius, a thinner screen module, a customized miniaturized rotating hinge and an integrated zero-welding carbon fiber double-wing floating plate, the entire rotating shaft is connected. The components are highly integrated and the number of parts is reduced to only 87, enabling a lighter and thinner hinge design than ever before.

In addition, the fuselage on both sides of the hinge uses space stacking technology to stack some components, and a large number of hidden spaces on both sides of the hinge are used to place soft boards, achieving a 20% increase in space utilization.

In terms of screen, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 adopts an inner folding solution, with one small and one large, one outside and one inside two AMOLED flagship screens. The external screen adopts a 21:9 classic ratio design. The size of 6.56″ conforms to the current mainstream size. It is equipped with Samsung E5 material, with a resolution of 2520×1080, supports 120Hz high refresh rate and P3 color gamut, and has a full-screen brightness of up to 1000nit.

After unfolding, the inner screen of Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is a Samsung Eco² OLED screen with a size of up to 8.02 inches. It adopts Pol-less technology, replaces the traditional polarizer with an ultra-thin color filter, and introduces a black matrix material to reduce the reflection in the screen. The light transmittance is increased by 33%, and the power consumption is reduced by 25%. This screen has a resolution of 2160×1914, supports P3 color gamut and LTPO2.0 1-120Hz smart refresh rate. With the ultra-low reflection AR film, the reflectivity can be reduced to <2%.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with a 50-megapixel IMX766 main camera, and the 7P lenses all use ALD low-reflection coating. One of the two sub-cameras uses a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and the other uses a 2X zoom lens.

In terms of video, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 supports Dolby Vision HDR video shooting, and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos experience.

In terms of hardware, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship processor and a large 4500mAh battery.

In terms of heat dissipation system, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is also equipped with a large-area VC soaking plate that is rarely seen on folding screens, and a selected high-quality VC of up to 2520mm², which brings a 50% improvement in thermal conductivity compared to ordinary VC. At the same time, the second-generation boron nitride heat dissipation film with an area of ​​up to 3715mm² is also covered on the inside of the battery cover.

In terms of system ecology, Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 is equipped with the latest MIUI Fold 13 system.

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 comes in two colors, Moon Shadow Black and Xingyao Gold, and has three capacity versions. The price of 12GB+256GB is 8999 yuan, the price of 12GB+512GB is 9999 yuan, and the price of 12GB+1TB is 11999 yuan. The pre-sale will start at 21:00 on August 11, and the first sale will be officially launched at 10:00 on August 16.