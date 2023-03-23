Listen to the audio version of the article

Xiaomi, the Chinese giant of smartphones, scooters and digital devices, is now ready to launch itself into the world of electric cars with a total investment of 10 billion dollars spread over the next 10 years.

The photos recently leaked on the net of this which is to be considered the long-awaited standard model which should make its debut on the Chinese market in the first months of 2024. The MS11 acronym highlights the really streamlined look of the Chinese giant’s sedan which among the other should be equipped with two types of batteries: Catl’s Qilin batteries and Byd’s Blade Batteries.

Xiaomi, the goal is 10 million cars a year

According to Chinese press sources, the car hitherto known by the name in Modena leads a real tribute to the Italian Motor Valley will use a 400 Volt platform intended for the attack model, while the top-of-the-range variant will be able to reach up to 800 Volt. The goal of the sedan is naturally to focus primarily on the Tesla Model 3 which, as is known, is also produced in China in the Shanghai location. The ultimate goal of the Chinese brand would be to produce more than 10 million electric cars a year once fully operational.

Xiaomi, the panoramic roof complete with LiDAR

Going into the details of the style from the first images that have escaped on the web, the decidedly original headlights in particular do not go unnoticed, while the LiDAR stands out on the panoramic glass roof which, as is well known, is considered the operational center of autonomous driving systems. Also noteworthy are the large alloy wheels and yellow Brembo calipers, which also hint at the car’s rather sporty vocation. But for now there are no precise specifications of the engines envisaged, except that the electric units will be developed in-house by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi, very oriented towards autonomous driving

Being Xiaomi, it is clear that a decidedly cutting-edge technology is to be expected as regards the cockpit. For the moment, however, there are still no credible anticipations and the impression is that we will have to wait for the official information and photos of the final cars before better analyzing the equipment of the new model which, given the presence of LiDAR, will be very oriented to autonomous driving since Xiaomi has long dedicated its own specialized division called Xiaomi Automobile Technology.