Xiaomi: Yu Chengdong’s unfounded and untrue remarks about the “keel pivot” technology are seriously inconsistent with the facts – Kuai Technology – Technology changes the future

Xiaomi: Yu Chengdong’s unfounded and untrue remarks about the “keel pivot” technology are seriously inconsistent with the facts

Kuai Technology News on December 12, @xiaomi spokesperson issued a clarification statement saying, “Recently, Mr. Yu Chengdong made unfounded and untrue remarks about our company’s ‘keel shaft’ technology, which are seriously inconsistent with the facts. We solemnly clarify as follows:

The ‘keel hinge’ is a new generation of folding hinges independently developed by Xiaomi Group. It is the first in the industry to have a 3-level rod structure, which brings more precise, stronger and more reliable folding quality.

Whether it is the design idea or the mechanical structure, Xiaomi’s self-developed keel shaft is completely different from the so-called ‘double-rotating water drop hinge’ claimed by Mr. Yu Chengdong.

After studying the technical information and published patent information disseminated by Mr. Yu Chengdong’s company, and verifying it through actual disassembly, the so-called ‘double-rotating water drop hinge’ adopts a ‘2-stage rod set, 3 components and 4 low pairs’ design scheme, and Xiaomi’s self-developed ‘keel shaft’ mechanical structure adopts an innovative ‘3-level rod set, 5 components and 7 low pairs’ design.

Xiaomi’s self-developed ‘keel hinge’ applied for a patent on September 18, 2020, and obtained the patent authorization on January 5, 2021. It was first applied on Xiaomi MIX Fold3 in August 2023.

The so-called ‘double-rotating water droplet hinge’ claimed by Mr. Yu Chengdong applied for a patent on December 13, 2019, and was only made public on June 18, 2021.

It can be seen from this that Mr. Yu Chengdong’s remarks are completely inconsistent with the facts.

In addition, according to publicly available information, Mr. Yu Chengdong’s company’s patent application for a three-level rod set was applied for on October 29, 2021, and was made public on May 5, 2023. So far, there is no confirmed information about authorization, and there is no product change.

We ask Mr. Yu Chengdong to follow the basic rules of “science and rigor” and stop discrediting his colleagues and misleading the public.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhaohui

Share this: Facebook

X

