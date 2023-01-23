Home Business Xiaomi’s 2023 Android Light!Mi 13 Ultra Appears: The King of 1-inch Leica Video Is Pre-Ordered – yqqlm
Xiaomi's 2023 Android Light!Mi 13 Ultra Appears: The King of 1-inch Leica Video Is Pre-Ordered

Today’s news, xiaomiui.net found,Mi 13 Ultra appeared in the IMEI database, which is the light of Xiaomi’s image in 2023.

There are two models of this machine, namely 2304FPN6DG and 2304FPN6DC. This time, Mi 13 Ultra will be launched globally.Among them, 2304FPN6DG is the international version, while 2304FPN6DC is the National Bank version.

As the flagship of the year, the most anticipated feature of Mi 13 Ultra is the image,The machine will be equipped with a Sony IMX989 1-inch monster-level outsole and a Leica image, which will be the most powerful image flagship in Xiaomi’s history.

Specifically, the actual size of the Sony IMX989 is 1.02 inches, using a 4:3 ratio instead of the conventional 3:2 ratio.

The IMX989 adopts an advanced manufacturing process, has a faster readout speed, a Quad-Bayer color array that takes into account the light input and resolution, the single pixel area is 1.6μm, and the fusion pixel area of ​​four pixels in one can reach 3.2um, which is not easy Saturation overflow.

This means that a single frame capture can have sufficient dynamic range, and Xiaomi can greatly reduce the trigger rate of HDR, which will bring a great increase in shooting speed.

And Sony IMX989 sensor support canThe Octa-PD phase detection focusing system that allows each sub-pixel to have focusing capabilities,The shutter speed can be increased appropriately, and the trigger strategy of the night scene mode can be adjusted in a targeted manner. With the Sony IMX989, the low-light capture capability of Mi 13 Ultra will be greatly improved.

In addition, Mi 13 Ultra uses Samsung’s 2K E6 curved screen, is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, and is pre-installed with a deeply customized MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.

Mi 12S Ultra

