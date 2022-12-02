Xiaomi announced that it will hold a new product launch conference in Japan on December 8. Some netizens speculated,Xiaomi may be the first to launch the new Mi 13 series in Japan.

In this regard, Xiaomi Group Wang Hua said,The new product that Xiaomi will release in Japan is not the Mi 13 series that everyone is looking forward to, but other models.

Some netizens speculated that the new product released by Xiaomi in Japan should be the Xiaomi 12T series.

It is reported that the Mi 12T series has been launched in Europe, including Mi 12T and Mi 12T Pro.Mi 12T Pro uses a 200-megapixel main camera for the first time, which is the first 200-megapixel mobile phone under Xiaomi.

The 200-megapixel main camera model equipped with this machine is Samsung HP1, which is the same main camera as the moto X30 Pro. Its sensor size is 1/1.22 inches, larger than the Sony IMX707, which has a size of 1/1.28 inches, a unit pixel area of ​​0.64 μm, and supports ChameleonCell pixel synthesis.

andMi 12T Pro is equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, which can take longer exposures in dark environments to obtain clearer dark details and more stable images.

Mi 12T Pro

In terms of core configuration, Mi 12T Pro uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1220×2712, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, a front-facing 20 million pixels, a battery capacity of 5000mAh, and supports 120W wired flash charging.

The machine is likely to be unveiled on December 8.