Home Business Xiaomi’s Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: It’s not the Xiaomi 13 series
Business

Xiaomi’s Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: It’s not the Xiaomi 13 series

by admin
Xiaomi’s Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: It’s not the Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi announced that it will hold a new product launch conference in Japan on December 8. Some netizens speculated,Xiaomi may be the first to launch the new Mi 13 series in Japan.

In this regard, Xiaomi Group Wang Hua said,The new product that Xiaomi will release in Japan is not the Mi 13 series that everyone is looking forward to, but other models.

Some netizens speculated that the new product released by Xiaomi in Japan should be the Xiaomi 12T series.

It is reported that the Mi 12T series has been launched in Europe, including Mi 12T and Mi 12T Pro.Mi 12T Pro uses a 200-megapixel main camera for the first time, which is the first 200-megapixel mobile phone under Xiaomi.

The 200-megapixel main camera model equipped with this machine is Samsung HP1, which is the same main camera as the moto X30 Pro. Its sensor size is 1/1.22 inches, larger than the Sony IMX707, which has a size of 1/1.28 inches, a unit pixel area of ​​0.64 μm, and supports ChameleonCell pixel synthesis.

andMi 12T Pro is equipped with OIS optical image stabilization, which can take longer exposures in dark environments to obtain clearer dark details and more stable images.

Xiaomi's Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: not the Xiaomi Mi 13 series

Mi 12T Pro

In terms of core configuration, Mi 12T Pro uses a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1220×2712, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, a front-facing 20 million pixels, a battery capacity of 5000mAh, and supports 120W wired flash charging.

The machine is likely to be unveiled on December 8.

See also  In 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, 13 newly diagnosed cases of the virus have entered the active period: will winter be more serious? -New Coronavirus, Epidemic--Quick Technology (Media under Drivehome)--Technology changes the future

Xiaomi's Japanese press conference is finalized Wang Hua: not the Xiaomi Mi 13 series

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

You may also like

Fruit growers are reluctant to sell heavier apple...

Fed and rates: Intermonte presents the magic number

Too many redemptions, Blackstone freezes the real estate...

Foreign exchange European market: The US dollar index...

Mafia: agri-food and catering, the millionaire business of...

The countdown to the exit of the new...

Maneuver, the unions. “The direction of travel is...

China: Tesla recalls 435,000 cars due to a...

Stellantis: the Ram and Peugeot concepts unveiled at...

Stock exchanges cautious, the wait for the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy