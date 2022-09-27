Original title: Xiaomi’s most beautiful phone is back!Xiaomi Civi 2 Unboxing Tour

On September 27, Xiaomi’s most beautiful mobile phone ushered in the second generation, which is the Xiaomi Civi 2, which is designed for the young and trendy crowd and is naturally good-looking.

Now, this new machine has come to our evaluation room, and here is a picture tour for you.

Since the beginning of the Xiaomi Civi series, it has been adhering to the design concept of being light, thin and comfortable.The thickness of the Mi Civi 2 is only 7.23mm and the weight is 171.8g. The front and rear double slightly curved design fits the palm of the hand, and the grip is warm and does not cut the hand.

Xiaomi Civi 2 has prepared four completely different personalized color schemes, including thumping pink, ice blue, Mengmeng black, and small white dress. We got the ice blue version, adding a glitter texture to the blue gradient base. The shimmering texture gradient from top to bottom is like the crystal transparency of the sea with a little spot of light.

Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with a professional color standard6.55-inch 3D flexible AMOLED screen, not only supports 120Hz high refresh rateP3 color gamut, 10bit color depth and Dolby Vision, and also supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which can get a more comfortable experience when using at night.

In terms of imaging, Xiaomi Civi 2 hasThe most powerful front-facing imaging system in Xiaomi’s historywhich can ensure that both wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle have strong resolution and image quality performance.

Compared with the previous generation, the rear camera of Xiaomi Civi 2 has been greatly upgraded. The main camera adopts a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 with a 1/1.56″ outsole, and the amount of light entering is increased by 101.8% compared with the previous generation. The ultra-wide-angle adopts a 20-megapixel camera with a large 115° wide angle. More environmental details can be accommodated.

In terms of performance, Xiaomi Civi 2 is equipped with the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform. As the latest processor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, its core 8 modules are inherited from the Snapdragon 8 series flagship processor, and the overall performance is improved compared to the Snapdragon 778G. 10%, GPU performance increased by 20%, AI performance increased by 30%.

Xiaomi Civi 2 in a slim body,A 4500mAh 4.48V high-voltage lithium cobalt oxide chemical system battery of the same model of Xiaomi 12S was plugged inthe battery density is as high as 725Wh/L, supplemented by 67W wired second charging, it can be charged to 100% in 40 minutes.

