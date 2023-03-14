Today, Huawei’s new product launch has been officially announced. It is expected to release the P60 series and Mate X3 mobile phones, which are Huawei’s flagship models this year.

However, the rumored Mi 13 Ultra on Xiaomi’s side has been silent for a long time.According to the latest news, its press conference will not be scheduled for March, but in early or mid-April.

Considering that April 6th is Xiaomi’s annual rice noodle festival, it is a grander festival than Double 11 for Xiaomi, and there will be many ultra-low discounts at the same time. Mi 13 Ultra is likely to be released during this period.

As a new generation of ultra-large cups, the configuration focus of Mi 13 Ultra is still on the imaging aspect. This time, it has gone a step further on the basis of the previous generation and adopted a four-camera combination.

In addition to the IMX989 one-inch main camera, it is also equipped with three IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and periscope telephoto lenses respectively, achieving full focal length coverage and full main camera specifications.

It is worth noting that,It is reported that Xiaomi will equip the main camera of the IMX989 with a variable aperture. Due to the blessing of the one-inch super outsole, the effect of this aperture is much better than that of the Mate50’s small bottom, which is a physical suppression.

In addition, Leica image will continue, and some new algorithms have been developed to achieve better final imaging performance.

In terms of core, Mi 13 Ultra will continue to be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8. There is no doubt about its top-level performance specifications. The fast charging is expected to be upgraded to 90W, saying goodbye to the standard version of 67W.

In addition to these regular upgrades, there is a more unexpected change,Mi 13 Ultra will finally abandon the USB 2.0 interface this time, and use a higher-standard transmission interface.This is very important for a professional imaging flagship.

In addition, this time Xiaomi will make up for the regrets of the previous generation. It is reported that it will enter the overseas market in May, so that overseas users can easily buy the ultra-large Leica flagship.