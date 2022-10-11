Home Business Xiaopeng Huitian Lvhanger X2 flying car successfully made its first overseas flight: mass production in 2024 at the earliest
Xiaopeng Huitian Lvhanger X2 flying car successfully made its first overseas flight: mass production in 2024 at the earliest

Xiaopeng Huitian Lvhanger X2 flying car successfully made its first overseas flight: mass production in 2024 at the earliest

Today, Xiaopeng Huitian officially announced that on the afternoon of October 10,Xiaopeng Huitian flying car Traveler X2 completed its first overseas public flight in Dubai,This is the first public flight demonstration for the X2 after the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority issued a Chartered Flight Permit for the X2. According to reports, the flight demonstration was held at SkyDive Dubai. During the display, the X2 took off in an unmanned way, and then landed slowly and steadily.

Gu Hongdi, vice chairman and president of Xiaopeng Motors, said that Xiaopeng Huitian will announce the latest research and development progress of the next-generation flying car on October 24, including configuration design, appearance design and aerial driving solutions.

It is reported that,The Traveler X2 is a fifth-generation flying car independently developed and manufactured by Xiaopeng Huitian. It adopts a closed cockpit and can carry two passengers.The maximum take-off weight is 560kg, and the bare metal weight is only 360kg. The official said that its battery life is 35 minutes and the maximum flight speed can reach 130km/h.

In addition, the Traveler X2 has the capability of autonomous flight path planning. Through multiple sensors, it can realize ground monitoring, environmental perception without dead ends, self-service return and landing, and two-way real-time communication over 100 kilometers.

According to Xiaopeng Motors founder He Xiaopeng at last year’s Xiaopeng Motors Technology Day,Xiaopeng’s flying car will start mass production in 2024, and the price may be less than 1 million yuan.

