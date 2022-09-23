Caijing.com Auto News on September 23, learned from the official that in response to the complicated product configuration reported by users after the G9 was launched, Xiaopeng Motors will adjust the name and configuration of the G9 model version from now on, and will directly standardize the functions with high selectivity. .

In terms of power, the whole series comes standard with an 800V high-voltage platform and a 3C ultra-fast charging battery pack. Among them, the 650-range models can be equipped with a 4C ultra-fast charging battery pack, which is priced at 10,000 yuan; in terms of intelligent assisted driving, all models are equipped with standard 4C ultra-fast charging battery packs. Equipped with the XPILOT intelligent assisted driving system, the Max version is further upgraded to the XNGP intelligent assisted driving system, the hardware has added dual lidars, and the number of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin intelligent driving chips has been increased to 2, which will have full-scene intelligent assisted driving capabilities; luxury configuration, Pro Version and above models come standard with “5D music cockpit”, including XOPERA Xiaopeng Concert Hall, Nappa leather seats, beauty space, intelligent fragrance system, main and auxiliary driver leg rests/massage/rhythm and other 18 luxury configurations.

The 650 launch commemorative model, on the basis of full configuration, is equipped with an exclusive matte interstellar green color and an intelligent electric rear tow hook, adding 8 exclusive rights for the first owner, including: the first year brand insurance subsidies, the whole vehicle Lifetime Warranty, Lifetime Power Battery Warranty, Motor Lifetime Warranty, Free Lifetime Basic Maintenance, Lifetime Unlimited Traffic, Lifetime Door-to-door Pickup and Delivery Service, Lifetime Unlimited Self-operated Station Electricity Cards.

Old car owners who have purchased XPILOT 3.0/3.5 software can enjoy a 30% discount on this G9 XNGP upgrade (that is, a 30% discount on the price difference between the Max and Pro versions with the same battery life).