On November 1, Xiaopeng Motors announced that the delivery volume in October was 5,101 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 49.7%. As of October 31, 2022, Xpeng Motors delivered 103,654 vehicles for the year, a year-on-year increase of 56%.

Xiaopeng’s new car G9 has officially started mass production and delivery. The first batch of models currently delivered are 570Pro / 702Pro, and the 650 series needs to be paid in December to start delivery.

The Xiaopeng G9 was officially launched on September 21, with 6 models totaling 309,900-469,900 yuan.

The Xiaopeng G9 will be the first mass-produced car based on the 800V high-voltage SiC platform in China. It can be charged for 5 minutes and has a range of 200 kilometers. An 800V high-voltage charging system will be mass-produced within the year, with a maximum power of 480kW and a maximum current of 670A.