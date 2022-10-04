Home Business Xiaopeng Motors: Delivered a total of 8,468 smart electric vehicles in September – Xinhua English.news.cn
Business

Xiaopeng Motors: Delivered 8,468 smart electric vehicles in September

2022-10-03 18:40

Source: Securities Times e Company

Securities Times · e company

2022-10-03 18:40

Securities Times e Company News, Xpeng Motors (09868.HK) announced on October 3 that Xpeng Motors will deliver a total of 8,468 smart electric vehicles in September 2022, including 4,634 Xpeng Smart Coupe P7 and 2,417 Smart Home sedan P5 and 1233 G3i smart SUVs. The company delivered a total of 29,570 smart electric vehicles in the third quarter, a year-on-year increase of 15%. A total of 98,553 vehicles were delivered from January to September 2022, a year-on-year increase of 75%, exceeding the full-year deliveries in 2021.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

