Xie Bo, China Radio and Television Terminal Company: How to realize the unified intelligent set-top box of China Radio and Television? | DVBCN

On June 20th, the 28th Shanghai TV Festival-Smart Radio and Television Network Security Ecological Innovation and Development Seminar was successfully held by Dongfang Cable Network Co., Ltd. and the Smart Radio and Television Network Security Ecological Innovation Research Laboratory of the State Administration of Radio and Television. Xie Bo, product manager and engineer of Smart Terminal Technology Co., Ltd., made a keynote speech on “Unified Smart Set-Top Box Support System”.

Security Considerations of Unified Set-Top Box Terminals

The unified smart set-top box support system is to promote the unification of smart set-top boxes by China Radio and Television. On the basis of retaining the personalized business of each province, it can promote high-quality services to other provinces and regions, thereby synergizing and driving the scale and intensiveness of the national radio and television business. The development of globalization, service and meet the national integrated deployment of radio and television smart set-top boxes.

With this goal in mind, under the guidance of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, China Radio and Television Terminal Co., Ltd. cooperated in summarizing and sorting out the differentiation of smart set-top boxes across the country, and also participated in the research of the overall unified plan.

From a security point of view, China Broad Terminal Co., Ltd. concluded that the current set-top box has security risks in many aspects such as the system mechanism of the security trust chain, uncontrollable system backdoors, application verification mechanisms, and data privacy permissions. These security issues also have an impact on the further promotion of business development. In order to promote large-scale and sustainable business development, the terminal company has made a consistent summary from the aspects of hardware and software.

Based on terminal security considerations, in order to meet the unified requirements of China Radio and Television for smart set-top boxes, the terminal company provided relevant design solutions with the idea of ​​combining software and hardware. At the hardware level, a standard TVOS terminal was developed with the help of the TVOS key mechanism , Strengthen the underlying security. With the goal of business adaptation by province, combined with the system security of TVOS, promote the integrated deployment of standardized smart terminals across the country, and promote the intensive development of smart set-top boxes in the national network of China Radio and Television.

Aiming at the integration work, China Radio and Television has formulated a national one-network intelligent set-top box integrated deployment engineering technical standard system, including set-top box hardware technical specifications, system software specifications, business application development technical specifications, integrated deployment support platform technical specifications and testing specifications A series of standard systems.

Among them, the system software specification refers to the industry achievements of TVOS, and the relevant specifications of hardware technology also refer to the technical requirements of the industry. At the same time, relevant opinions and suggestions from various provinces are also investigated and collected. At present, terminal companies are improving software and development agreements, support platforms, testing systems and other related industry standards, and will eventually form a unified enterprise technical standard system for China Radio and Television. It is worth noting that in terms of enterprise hardware standards, China Radio and Television Network Co., Ltd. formulated the “Smart Set-Top Box (IP Type) Hardware Technical Specifications” and “Smart Set-Top Box (DVB+IP Type) Hardware Technical Specifications” after consulting the opinions and suggestions of various provinces. ” and other standard documents have laid the foundation for the intensive work of smart set-top boxes.

In order to further improve the technical support and technical service work, China Broadcasting Terminal Co., Ltd. has been approved as the provider of the unified software and hardware technology of smart set-top boxes of China Radio and Television Co., Ltd., providing support and technical iteration work of unified software and hardware technology of smart set-top boxes. Based on the unified technical standards of China Radio and Television, from the perspective of product economy, adaptability and public welfare, deeply optimize the product design of the set-top box, and conduct corresponding research from the aspects of system software, application development, platform management, safety monitoring, etc. .

Positive Attempts of China Radio and Television Terminal Company

The terminal, as the node through which radio and television services reach users, provides different presentation means and methods for the business. China Radio and Television Terminal Company provides abstraction of terminal capabilities from two aspects: hardware capabilities and software capabilities. The abstraction of hardware capabilities mainly involves computing, linking, storage, perception, and output capabilities. It can support the decoding and display functions of the set-top box, and can also extend, access, and be accessed, and can access different networks and links. To different terminals, it can also be integrated into the mechanism and protocol of the Internet of Everything. The abstraction of software capabilities can be compatible with software ecosystems such as different technical protocols and operating environments through the upgrade architecture of the operating system, and provide cross-platform support capabilities for upper-layer applications, allowing businesses to quickly connect and land. Support the overall operation and maintenance services to meet the needs of safety, reliability and continuous compatibility.

According to the research requirements of China Radio and Television Co., Ltd., the terminal company also referred to the mainstream configuration of most provincial network companies, and summed up and designed two types of hardware products, DVB+IP set-top box and IP set-top box. The method extends three types of configurations. Considering the economic applicability, the terminal company has implemented hardware compatibility for the three types of configurations, ensuring that a set of appearance structures can be compatible with the configuration requirements of various application scenarios.

The unified hardware design also provides a unified reference standard for all set-top box manufacturers, which improves efficiency, saves corresponding production time and design costs, and has been widely recognized by enterprises.

Based on three different hardware configurations and the TVOS operating system, the terminal company has also developed standard basic software, which is combined with hardware to form a standardized intelligent terminal. Standardized application support capabilities. The application software packages of each provincial network can be downloaded and installed through the unified application store to form a commercial terminal compatible with the service platform of the backup provincial network.

The system preset application can be preset into the system software during the production stage of the set-top box, and is used to realize system-level management and control, as well as functions such as guided installation when the set-top box is turned on for the first time after leaving the factory. It is also an application developed based on the smart TV operating system (TVOS), and mainly includes three architectures: control center, bootloader, and application management:

1) The control center is mainly used to realize system-level management and control, and is resident in the background of the system with the startup of the operating system;

2) The boot program is mainly a program that guides the user to perform necessary initialization settings and download business applications after the first boot or after restoring the factory settings.

3) Application management, providing manageable and controllable application management and download services based on the security signature and signature verification mechanism.

In terms of application management developed based on the smart TV operating system (TVOS), it includes two aspects of the provincial network service application and the general service application:

1) Provincial network business applications, localized applications developed by each provincial network according to business operation needs, for example, Launcher (home page), live broadcast, on-demand, playback, education, games, party building and other applications, specifically based on the actual business of each provincial network allow.

2) General business application refers to the business application for the cross-regional deployment of the national cable television network, including cross-regional replication and promotion of business applications and national integrated business applications.

In addition, TVOS-based business applications are deployed and put on the shelves in the application management system. When the set-top box is turned on for the first time after leaving the factory, it can be downloaded from the application management system and installed in the set-top box.

In order to maintain the consistency of management and support the security of the set-top box business, China Radio and Television is considering building a two-level support platform for the central and local provincial networks, which mainly maintains the system upgrade of the set-top box, application on and off shelves, signature management, terminal management, data operation and maintenance analysis, etc.

Finally, Xie Bo also said that the unified hardware is to better support business development and provide users with consistent product and business services. In the early stage, the terminal company has cooperated with the Science and Technology Department of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television and under the guidance of China Radio and Television to improve user interaction. The experience has done corresponding research, optimized the interaction design, and formed the optimized results of the same remote control. With the help of the unified capabilities of the set-top box terminal, it will realize the in-depth integration of the business of various provinces, reduce the differentiation of operation logic by standardizing the user’s remote control, improve the convenience of user operation, and let users form a consistent recognition of the broadcasting and television business services. The product and brand value of Wisdom Broadcasting have been enhanced. (Reprint please indicate: DVBCN Broadcasting Network)

