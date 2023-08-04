Xilin Gol League’s 2023 Investment Promotion Conference Spurs High-Quality Development in Key Industries

Exciting and Far-Reaching Xilin Gol Investment Promotion Conference Achieves Tremendous Success

Xilin Gol, Inner Mongolia – More than ten days after the conclusion of the successful Sixth Plenary Session of the Eleventh Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, the Xilin Gol League hosted an extraordinary event that has brought immense opportunities to the region. The 2023 Summer Xilin Gol Investment Promotion Conference was held on the picturesque banks of the Xilin River, attracting industry leaders and resulting in 19 signed projects worth a staggering 16 billion yuan.

The Xilin Gol League, known for its unique location, abundant green electricity, and favorable market prospects, enticed over 40 renowned companies, including Sany Heavy Energy and Jingneng Clean Energy, to take part in the conference. The signed projects predominantly focused on energy equipment manufacturing and high-end new materials, contributing greatly to the league’s high-quality industrial development.

The recent conference perfectly aligned with the goals defined during the Sixth Plenary Session of the Eleventh Party Committee of the Autonomous Region. The session stressed the importance of planning and implementing iconic and leading major projects within advantageous and characteristic industries. These endeavors aim to elevate the regional economy and bring it on par with leaders in these sectors.

Among the signed projects, Shanghai Rongrong New Material Manufacturing, Sihe Solar, and Sany Heavy Energy Zero-Carbon Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park hailed as major contributors to the local energy industry’s growth. According to Li Huihe, deputy director of the Xilin Gol League Development and Reform Committee, these projects inject significant momentum into the cultivation and expansion of advantageous industries. They also facilitate economic expansion and quality improvements, while solidifying Xilin Gol’s commitment to creating a modern industrial system.

The 2023 Summer Xilin Gol Investment Promotion Conference is just one of many successful events held by the league this year. Earlier in March, the league hosted the 2023 Spring Xilin Gol Investment Promotion Conference, where 16 major projects, amounting to over 13 billion yuan, were signed. Furthermore, in April, the “Vast Grassland Xilin Gol Cultural Tourism Investment Promotion Conference” attracted 10 tourism investment projects worth 416 million yuan.

With ambitions to make 2023 the “Investment Attraction Year,” the Xilin Gol League has consistently focused on implementing the “five major tasks” and driving the three-year investment action plan. Through sincerity, effort, and the creation of a conducive environment, the league aims to reassure enterprises and individuals of the league’s potential as a secure investment hub.

In the first half of this year alone, the Xilin Gol League managed to secure deals with over 1,200 companies, resulting in 141 investment attraction agreements valued at over 71 billion yuan. League leaders took the initiative, personally visiting numerous provinces and cities to connect with leading enterprises. This proactive approach, coupled with the league’s commitment to weekly reporting, monthly scheduling, real-time tracking, and comprehensive support, has garnered praise for the impressive speed and service quality provided by Xilin Gol.

Li Zhanlan, chairman of Dalian Jiayun Energy Technology Group Co., Ltd., expressed confidence in their investment decision, citing Xilin Gol’s rich natural resource endowment and excellent investment environment as major contributing factors. The company plans to establish a leading brand of new energy national chain services in Xilin Gol over the next 3 to 5 years.

As midsummer arrives, the 200,000 square kilometers of vibrant Xilin Gol Grassland resonates with energy and progress. Projects are rapidly advancing, agreements are being signed, and production lines are under construction. Xilin Gol League has become an investment hotspot and an entrepreneurial haven, further solidifying its position as a highland for growth and opportunity.

– Baisi Guleng, Inner Mongolia Daily Social Media Reporter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

