Xinbiao Doors and Windows Receives Two Industry Awards, Setting a Benchmark for the Home Furnishing Industry

Xinbiao Doors and Windows, a leading company in the home furnishing industry, has recently been recognized for its outstanding achievements and contributions. The company has won two prestigious awards at the 2023 China Customization and Assembly Ecological Conference and Top 100 Press Conference, held in Guangzhou.

The conference, jointly sponsored by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Furniture Decoration Chamber of Commerce and China Construction Expo (Guangzhou), brought together more than 400 well-known home furnishing enterprises from all over the country. Huang Dongjiang, chairman of Xinbiao Home Furnishing Group, and Huang Zifeng, assistant president of Xinbiao Home Furnishing Group, were invited to attend the event.

The conference focused on the theme of “customization + packaged evolution” and aimed to discuss the current status and trends in the customization and assembly industry. As part of the conference, the 2023 China Top 100 Customized Home Furnishing List was announced, and Xinbiao Doors and Windows stood out among its competitors and was named one of the “Top 100 Brand Enterprises of China‘s Customized Home Furnishing in 2023.”

This recognition not only affirms the quality and brand influence of Xinbiao doors and windows but also highlights the company’s strong comprehensive strength. With 24 years of experience in the industry, Xinbiao Doors and Windows has continuously driven innovation, enhanced brand competitiveness through intelligent manufacturing, and played a pivotal role in the industry’s development.

In the face of new market challenges, Xinbiao Doors and Windows remains committed to making breakthroughs in various aspects such as product research and development, technological innovation, and service improvement. The company aims to provide consumers with comprehensive solutions for their entire homes and continue to demonstrate its benchmarking strength in the Chinese home furnishing industry.

Additionally, Xinbiao Doors and Windows was also honored at the 12th China Door and Wall Cabinet Product Conference 2023, held in Guangzhou on July 7. This conference, co-sponsored by Somen.com & Bentley Life, explored the power of home furnishing products in shaping lives and aimed to promote the development and upgrading of the home furnishing industry. Xinbiao Doors and Windows received the “2023 System Doors and Windows Intelligent Manufacturing Advanced Award” for its high-end system doors and windows, which offer comprehensive functions and greatly improve the quality of life for consumers.

With a focus on innovation and market development, Xinbiao Doors and Windows will continue to lead the industry and provide consumers with high-quality products and comprehensive solutions for their living spaces. The company’s dedication to technological advancement and ecological value-added will contribute to the overall growth and success of China‘s custom home furnishing industry.

